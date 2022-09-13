Genshin Impact: “Cooking, the Aroma of Homecoming” quest guide

Cooking quests in Genshin Impact often come in multiple subquests that reward different recipes or ingredients upon completion. That tradition lives on in Patch 3.0, where the quirky Aranara people of Sumeru offer a series of cooking-related quests called An Unwavering Culinary Dream. This series has several quests for players to complete, and one of those quests is Cooking, the Aroma of Homecoming. This quest is fairly simple to do, but if you need help along the way, we have prepared this guide to help you along. So read on to find out how to do the quest Cooking, the Aroma of Homecoming in Genshin Impact.

How to do Cooking, the Aroma of Homecoming quest in Genshin Impact

This quest is a subquest of the An Unwavering Culinary Dream quest series in the region of Sumeru. The subject of his quest is Arapas, who is another one of the siblings to Arapacati. They are all located in the Vanarana, along with the other Aranara. You will have to be in the dream version of the realm, which you can access through the dream tree, which in turn requires that you have completed the World of Aranara quest line first.

Look for Arapas

The first step in this quest is to locate Arapas in the first place. He can be found on a cliff that is north of the Apam Woods. To get there easily, you can teleport to the nearby Statue of the Seven, and then glide down to his location.

Image by Gamepur

Investigate the pot emitting the aroma

You will have to interact with the pot to progress to the next step, so simply investigate the pot that’s close to Arapas to get to the following quest point.

Obtain “Living Spring”

Next, Arapas will send you out to collect the “Living Spring” for him. That is easy enough to do, as it is located very close to him. Just drop down from the ledge towards the map marker and glide down to the base of the small waterfall. Once there, interact with the glowing item to obtain it for Arapas.

Give Living Spring to Arapas

Climb back up the cliff to where Arapas has his little cooking camp and give him the Living Spring. This will complete the quest and reward you with 150 Adventure XP, 20.000 Mora, 20 Primogem, 2 Hero’s Wit, and best of all, Recipe: Masala Cheese Balls.