Genshin Impact: “Cooking, the Beauty of Sharing” quest guide

The quest series An Unwavering Culinary Dream in Patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact has several subquests. These quests, as well as the whole series, revolve around helping several Aranara cooking siblings. The Aranara are funny little pod people in Sumeru who live in a special dream realm, away from most Sumeru populace. One of the quests in this series is called Cooking, the Beauty of Sharing. This quest has a possibly difficult quirk that some players might have trouble with, so we have prepared this guide to help explain the process. So without further ado, let’s see how to do the quest Cooking, the Beauty of Sharing in Genshin Impact.

How to do Cooking, the Beauty of Sharing quest in Genshin Impact

This is a subquest from the An Unwavering Culinary Dream line of quests that you can do in Sumeru. You will be looking for another one of Arapacati’s siblings, Araphala. To begin with this series in the first place, you will have to do the World of Aranara quest line to gain access to Mahavanaranapna, which is the name for the dream version of Vanarana.

Look for Araphala

The first objective is simple enough. You need to find Araphala, with a helpful trail of smoke to guide your way (and the map marker, of course). To make things easier, just head to the cave located north of Devantaka Mountain. Teleport to the Statue of the Seven or the Teleport Beacon west from it (if you have it unlocked) and head towards the quest marker. The cave entrance is located on the eastern side, which you will recognize by a cooking pot and a trail of Sunsettias. Just follow the trail and you’ll find Araphala, fast asleep.

Image by Gamepur

There is a Ruin Drake nearby that has a role to play in this quest. You can opt to defeat it early, which slightly changes how the quest progresses, or you can wake Araphala first, and defeat the monster later on.

Use Dendro to wake the Aranara up

This part is simple enough. Switch to a Dendro character and use their Dendro power to wake up Araphala. The simplest solution, in case you don’t have a Dendro character, is to use the Traveller who’s been attuned to Dendro at one of the Sumeru Statues of the Seven.

Talk to the Aranara

Once he’s up and awake, you just have to talk to Araphala to progress to the next step.

Defeat the huge monster

Note: This part of the quest is skippable if you have already defeated the Ruin Drake before waking Araphala.

Araphala is too scared to leave with you if the “big scary monster” is roaming about. He’s talking about the Ruin Drake that’s located nearby. You have to go out and defeat the monster before going any further in this quest. Bear in mind that Ruin Drakes are Elite level monsters, so good preparation and strategy are important in defeating them. Luckily, we have resources to help you fight them, both the Ruin Drake: Skywatch and the Ruin Drake: Earthguard variety.

Report back to Araphala

Note: This part of the quest is skippable if you have already defeated the Ruin Drake before waking Araphala.

Once the deed is done and the monster has been vanquished, return to Araphala to let him know the good news. Now there’s nothing stopping him from coming back to camp.

Return to Camp with Araphala

Once Araphala is reunited with his siblings, the quest is done and you will receive your just reward. Sadly, there are no recipes that you can get from this quest, but you will get 150 Adventure XP, 20.000 Mora, 20 Primgem, and 2 Hero’s Wit.