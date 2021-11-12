Genshin Impact: Crescent Pike – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Crescent Pike is a 4-star Polearm available to all players. While there is no special unlock requirement, obtaining the actual weapon itself will require some grinding. The sword needs a Northlander Polearm Billet, only available through weekly boss drops or as quest/exploration rewards.

Once you obtain a Northlander Claymore Billet, you can use it to forge either the Prototype Starglitter or Crescent Pike. The Crescent Pike is a niche weapon, as there aren’t many Polearms characters who run Physical damage builds. This weapon mostly amplifies off-meta comps, but for what it is, it does its job well.

Crescent Pike’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 44 – 565

Secondary Stat: Physical DMG Bonus

Secondary Stat Levels: 7.5% – 34.5%

Passive: Infusion Needle: After picking up an Elemental Orb/Particle, Normal and Charged Attacks deal an additional 20% ATK as DMG for 5s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Luminous Sands from Guyun, x3 Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife, x2 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Lustrous Sands from Guyun, x12 Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife, x8 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Lustrous Sands from Guyun, x6 Agent’s Sacrificial Knife, x6 Silver Raven Insignia, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Relic from Guyun, x12 Agent’s Sacrificial Mask, x9 Silver Raven Insignia, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Relic from Guyun, x9 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife, x6 Golden Raven Insignia, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Divine Body from Guyun, x18 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife, x12 Golden Raven Insignia, x45,000 Mora

Is the Crescent Pike any good?

The Crescent Pike is a weapon that amplifies Physical damage for Polearm users by a lot, but there aren’t any characters that really take advantage of this that well.

That being said, Polearms with a fast attack speed can utilize Physical damage as an off-meta build. Zhongli and Xiangling in particular can utilize an off-meta Physical DPS build, which gives the Crescent Pike some value.

The Crescent Pike is a potentially great weapon, and if there’s ever a Polearm character in the future who deals Physical damage, this will be a great option.