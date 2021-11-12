Genshin Impact: Crescent Pike – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials
Are there any Physical DPS Polearm characters?
The Crescent Pike is a 4-star Polearm available to all players. While there is no special unlock requirement, obtaining the actual weapon itself will require some grinding. The sword needs a Northlander Polearm Billet, only available through weekly boss drops or as quest/exploration rewards.
Once you obtain a Northlander Claymore Billet, you can use it to forge either the Prototype Starglitter or Crescent Pike. The Crescent Pike is a niche weapon, as there aren’t many Polearms characters who run Physical damage builds. This weapon mostly amplifies off-meta comps, but for what it is, it does its job well.
Crescent Pike’s Stats
- Rarity: 4-star
- ATK: 44 – 565
- Secondary Stat: Physical DMG Bonus
- Secondary Stat Levels: 7.5% – 34.5%
- Passive: Infusion Needle: After picking up an Elemental Orb/Particle, Normal and Charged Attacks deal an additional 20% ATK as DMG for 5s.
Ascension Materials
|Level 20
|x3 Luminous Sands from Guyun, x3 Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife, x2 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x5,000 Mora
|Level 40
|x3 Lustrous Sands from Guyun, x12 Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife, x8 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x15,000 Mora
|Level 50
|x6 Lustrous Sands from Guyun, x6 Agent’s Sacrificial Knife, x6 Silver Raven Insignia, x20,000 Mora
|Level 60
|x3 Relic from Guyun, x12 Agent’s Sacrificial Mask, x9 Silver Raven Insignia, x30,000 Mora
|Level 70
|x6 Relic from Guyun, x9 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife, x6 Golden Raven Insignia, x35,000 Mora
|Level 80
|x4 Divine Body from Guyun, x18 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife, x12 Golden Raven Insignia, x45,000 Mora
Is the Crescent Pike any good?
The Crescent Pike is a weapon that amplifies Physical damage for Polearm users by a lot, but there aren’t any characters that really take advantage of this that well.
That being said, Polearms with a fast attack speed can utilize Physical damage as an off-meta build. Zhongli and Xiangling in particular can utilize an off-meta Physical DPS build, which gives the Crescent Pike some value.
The Crescent Pike is a potentially great weapon, and if there’s ever a Polearm character in the future who deals Physical damage, this will be a great option.