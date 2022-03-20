Genshin Impact daily checklist – What to do daily in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact, a free-to-play open-world game from HoYoverse, has tons of dailies for you to do in order to maximize the number of rewards you get. Doing all of these dailies is important to help you in obtaining premium currency, character progression materials, and even leveling up your monthly battle pass.

There are a lot of dailies you can do every day in Genshin Impact, so you’re encouraged to do everything on this list. Here is a checklist of everything that you should do daily in Genshin Impact.

Daily Commissions

Screenshot by Gamepur

Daily Commissions are daily quests that you receive just by logging into the game. These Daily Commissions are important to do, as they give a consistent source of Primogems, which is the currency you use to pull for characters in the game. Additionally, these quests can give tons of Adventure EXP, which helps you level up your Adventure Rank.

Event Dailies

Image via HoYoverse

Genshin Impact frequently holds events where you can participate for rewards everyday. These can be combat events, domain events, or even calmer events like the recent O Drink A-Dreaming event. To check if there are any events going on, press the Compass button on the top right of the screen. It will show you all the events you can do.

Use all of your resin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Using all of your resin is an important task to do in Genshin Impact. Resin is what you need to enter domains to farm for weapon ascension materials, artifacts, talent books, and more. You also need resin to beat weekly bosses and clear Leyline Domains. You have 160 resin to spend, which can recharge to full after approximately a full day.

Here is what you can spend your resin on:

Weekly Bosses – 60 Resin (30 Resin for first 3 bosses)

World Bosses – 40 Resin

Domains – 40 Resin

Leyline Disorder – 20 Resin

Adventure Book Enemies

Screenshot by Gamepur

Need to farm for some Character or Weapon Level-up Materials? When you hit “Navigate” on the bottom-right, the game takes you through a route where you can find the enemies you need to collect the materials you want. You can follow this route once per day. If you notice you need a certain material for a new character or weapon, be sure to take advantage of this.

Battle Pass Missions & Expedition

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even free-to-play players can take advantage of the Battle Pass Missions. Free players still get rewards like Acquaint Fates for maximizing the Battle Pass, so it’s still worth doing even if you don’t buy the pass. If you’ve used up all your resin and Daily Commissions, then all you’ll need to do is mine for 10 items. You can easily get this task done by using the Expedition feature at the Adventurer’s Guild. This feature lets you choose characters to go on timed missions to collect rewards.