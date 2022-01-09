Genshin Impact: “Date’s Challenge” Quest Guide

The Date’s Challenge is a new world quest in Genshin Impact Version 2.4, located in the exotic new location Enkanomiya. This quest involves a labyrinth-sized puzzle, and is necessary to complete the quest Collection of Dragons and Snakes.

To begin, you’ll need to head to the northeast side of the Evernight Temple. If you already have the waypoint unlocked, teleport there. Otherwise, just head there by foot. You can expedite this quest a bit by starting it in Whitenight mode.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll see a massive-looking array of glowing blue doors. Head there. You’ll need to solve this puzzle before starting the actual quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Drop down. There’s a mechanism there to swap the times of day if you haven’t already swapped to Whitenight. Hit the two triangular mechanisms next to you, and then swap back to Evernight. The Labyrinths will rotate. (You need to hit each one just once.)

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are four Hydro Monuments you need to activate. Then, the gate will open up, and you’ll get some loot including Date’s Medal of Recognition. You also have the chance to officially start the Date’s Challenge quest. (You can see where the Hydro Monuments are by the glowing lights below.)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to the spirit named ??? to begin the quest. The spirit’s name is Date, and he challenges you to collect the other Medal of Recognition in another labyrinth maze.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Teleport to the middle of the Serpent’s Heart. Then head here to find a floor gate. You’ll be able to use the key that Date gave you to open the gate. Fall down the hole. You should swap the time to Whitenight if you haven’t already.

Open all of the gates so you can move the walls. You’ll see a mechanism that allows you to change the time of day. Head there. Then follow these steps:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Activate the lever in front of the mechanism.

Hit the triangular mechanism on the right twice.

Activate the lever in front of the mechanism.

Head to the back and activate the lever.

Hit the triangular mechanism on the left twice.

Activate the lever in the back again.

Hit the triangular mechanism on the right once.

Switch to Evernight.

The chest will become available, and you can receive the second Medal of Recognition. Head back to Date, and he’ll give you access to his secret room. Head inside the room, and collect the treasure. You’ll receive a book necessary for the quest Collection of Dragons and Snakes.