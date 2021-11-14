Genshin Impact: Deathmatch – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Deathmatch is a 4-star Polearm weapon in Genshin Impact that’s gated behind the monthly Battle Pass. Therefore, the Deathmatch is only available to players who are able to spend a few dollars, as you need to purchase the BP separately. Fortunately, the Deathmatch is a strong weapon worthy of your purchase.

To obtain the Deathmatch, purchase the Battle Pass and level it up to Level 30. Once you hit Level 30, you’ll have the option to choose one of five battle pass weapons. There are five battle pass weapons, one for each weapon type.

You can level up your Battle Pass by completing daily, weekly, and special missions. You need 1,000 EXP to level up once in the Battle Pass, which you can accomplish in about three or four weeks if you’re able to keep up with the missions.

Deathmatch’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 41 – 454

Secondary Stat: Crit Rate

Secondary Stat Levels: 8% – 36.8%

Passive: Gladiator: If there are at least 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 16% and DEF is increased by 16%. If there are fewer than 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 24%.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth, x3 Dead Ley Line Branch, x2 Whopperflower Nectar, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x12 Dead Ley Line Branch, x8 Whopperflower Nectar, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked tooth, x6 Dead Ley Line Leaves, x6 Shimmering Nectar, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x12 Dead Ley Line Leaves, x9 Shimmering Nectar, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x9 Ley Line Sprout, x6 Energy Nectar, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia, x18 Ley Line Sprout, x12 Energy Nectar, x45,000 Mora

Is the Deathmatch any good?

The Deathmatch is one of the best 4-star Polearms for any Polearm DPS character. While its base ATK is low compared to other 4-stars, it has a high Crit Rate secondary stat, as well as a strong passive that mostly accommodates for the low ATK the weapon has.

The weapon is strong enough on its own with its stellar Crit Rate stat and can be utilized efficiently with any character who is lacking on Crit Rate. You can use Deathmatch on characters like Hu Tao or Xiao. For some characters, you might be better off using The Catch. Xiangling could use Deathmatch but would prefer The Catch, for example.