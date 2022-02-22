Genshin Impact Diamond in the Rough quest guide

Completing Daily Quests is a vital part of players’ progression in Genshin Impact. Not only do they reward players with much-needed Primogems, but they also grant level-up materials and gears. Daily Quests, for the most part, are straightforward to complete; however, the “Diamond in the Rough” daily quest has left many players scratching their heads.

How to complete Diamond in the Rough quest

In the quest, players are tasked with picking one out of three crude rocks that may contain a Jade stone. Although this might seem easy, it can be a hassle for many players since all three crude stones appear identical.

Upon accepting the quest from Shitou in Liyue Harbor, players will be given three identical rocks from which they have to pick one. If the players pick the correct rock, they will be given a bonus rewards. However, players have to bet either 200, 400, or 600 Mora before selecting the rock. The more you bet, the more you will get in return if you pick the right rock.

Although all three rocks might seem identical at first glance, there are certain things players can do to ensure they are picking the right one. Players need to select the “take a closer look” option before picking a rock, and if the color of the rock is lighter but shinier, then it’s the best one to choose. Another method for players is approaching the table from afar and waiting to observe which stone spawns first. The stone that spawns first generally contains the Jade stone. Finally, players can look for a spiral pattern on the rock, which is an indication that it contains a jade stone.