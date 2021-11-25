Genshin Impact: Dragonspine Special Training – Combat Training Day One guide

The Genshin Impact: Dragonspine Special Training event is in full swing, with three different fun events to earn rewards from. One of them is the Combat Training event, which allows you to fight waves of enemies while fighting the Dragonspine cold.

For the first day of the event, you’ll be able to participate in the first two challenges. These are located in different parts of Dragonspine. Here is the location of the first Combat Training challenge:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is the location of the second Combat Training challenge:

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you approach each challenge, you’ll have to activate a sigil to begin. Each challenge sigil is surrounded by a variety of gadgets and Scarlet Quartz, which can turn the tides of your fight.

Gather all the Scarlet Quartz you can prior to starting the fight. If you don’t, the sigil will start in a state of “Source Cold.” This emanates cold air that increases the rate of Sheer Cold on your characters and gives enemies a survivability buff.

Attack mechanisms around the sigil with the Scarlet Quartz in hand. Once these three mechanisms are activated, the sigil will go from Source Cold state to “Heat Source,” which decreases the accumulation of Sheer Cold.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first challenge consists of 18 enemies. These enemies are comprised of ice-shield wielding Hilichurls and Mitachurls. The second challenge consists of 15 enemies, which are comprised of Cryo Abyss Mages. These fights can be challenging if you do not change the state of Source Cold and bring the wrong characters.

Recommended Characters

Cryo shields are abundant in both of these challenges, so it’s advised to bring characters with plenty of Pyro AoE. These characters will help break the Cryo shields so your fights go a little better. Characters that greatly help include Xiangling, Bennett, Hu Tao, Diluc, and other Pyro DPS characters.

If you don’t have many Pyro characters, you can also use characters like Venti, Kazuha, or Sucrose. The mobs that spawn in these fights are easy to crowd control, so using those three Anemo characters can also help the fights go by quickly.