Genshin Impact: Dragonspine Special Training – Tracker Training Day Three guide

One of Genshin Impact’s ongoing events is a part of the Dragonspine Special Training events: the Tracker Training quests. These quick exploration events task you in melting icicles to find snowman components, which you can use to build snowmen.

For the third day of the event, the next two challenges (stages 5 and 6) are available for you. Here is the location of the first Tracker Training challenge:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is the location of the second Tracker Training challenge:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this challenge, you have to find and melt all of the Ice Crystal Piles in the area. You can melt these pillars with Pyro skills, but the easiest and most efficient way is using a Pyro bow character like Amber or Yoimiya.

Here are the locations of the ice pillars from the first challenge. There are eight piles to melt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the locations of the ice pillars from the second challenge. There are eight piles to melt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Completing these challenges will reward you with some Primogems, Snowstrider Emblems (the event currency which you can spend in the event shop), and more Snowman components.