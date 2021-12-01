Genshin Impact: Dragonspine Special Training – Tracker Training Day Two guide

Genshin Impact is holding a new Dragonspine Special Training event, with minigames involving both exploration and combat. The Tracker Training events will task you with melting blocks of ice, finding snowman components that you can use for the snowman building event.

For the second day of the event, the next two challenges (stages 3 and 4) are available for you to try. The next two stages will open later. Here is the location of the first Tracker Training challenge today:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is the location of the second Tracker Training challenge today:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this challenge, you simply have to find and melt all of the Ice Crystal Piles in the area. You can melt these pillars with Pyro skills, but the easiest and most efficient way is using a Pyro bow character like Amber or Yoimiya.

Here are the locations of the ice pillars from the first challenge. There are eight piles to melt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the locations of the ice pillars from the second challenge. There are eight piles to melt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Completing these challenges will reward you with some Primogems, Snowstrider Emblems (the event currency which you can spend in the event shop), and more Snowman components.