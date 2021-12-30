Genshin Impact: Energy Amplifier Fruition Act 3 Guide

The final portion of the Energy Amplifier Fruition event is now in session. During this event, travelers must visit Places of Interest and Deceitful Domains to help the NPC Hosseini research the Energy Amplifier. But these locations often attract monsters and other enemies.

At Places of Interest, Mutation Stones will gradually grant massive buffs to opponents (their ATK, Elemental RES, and resistance to interruption) where Irminsul Fruit Fragments are hidden. Clear out the threats to receive a bountiful reward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter a Point of Interest, destroy the Irminsul Fruit Fragment to remove the buffs given to the enemies. Then, defeat all of the opponents. A Treasure Chest will then spawn and you can collect the rewards for the day.

Today’s Points of Interest are located within Yaoguang Shoal. Here are all of the rewards you can earn for Act 3 of the Energy Amplifier Fruition event:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is the location of the first Point of Interest. The Irminsul Fruit Fragment is located underneath a tower you see immediately as you enter the range.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is the location of the second Point of Interest:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Irminsul Fruit Fragments are located here:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Point of Interest is located here:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Irminsul Fruit Fragments are located here:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Clear all the Points of Interest. After beating all the Points of Interest, the next Deceitful Domain will unlock.

Zhongli or Claymore characters will help you easily clear the Irminsul Fruit Fragments. They act as rock structures, which are similarly cleared quickly by these characters in the overworld. Otherwise, destroying these will become a chore.