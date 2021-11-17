Genshin Impact: Favonius Codex – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Favonius Codex is a 4-star weapon, a part of the Favonius Series of weapons that benefit support characters. The Favonius Codex is a strong option for any support character who wields a Catalyst, allowing a character to generate massive amounts of energy particles after dealing critical damage. This allows any sub-DPS or support character to funnel energy to any character.

As a 4-star weapon, the Favonius Codex is obtainable from the Standard Banner, the Featured Banner, and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from all three banners, making this an attractive option for free-to-play or low-spending players. Occasionally, this weapon will have a rate-up on the weapons banner, so keep your eyes peeled if you need this weapon.

Favonius Codex’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge

Secondary Stat Levels: 10.0% – 45.9%

Passive: Windfall: CRIT hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Tile of Decarabian’s Tower, x3 Heavy Horn, x2 Divining Scroll, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Debris of Decarabian’s City, x12 Heavy Horn, x8 Divining Scroll, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Debris of Decarabian’s City, x6 Black Bronze Horn, x6 Sealed Scroll, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic, x12 Black Bronze Horn, x9 Sealed Scroll, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic, x9 Black Crystal Horn, x6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Scattered Piece of Decarabian’s Dream, x18 Black Crystal Horn, x12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x45,000 Mora

Is the Favonius Codex any good?

Similar to the other weapons in the Favonius Series, the Favonius Codex is rarely the best-in-slot for any Catalyst supports in the game. This is compounded by the fact that most Catalyst supports would rather use a superior weapon that’s much easier to obtain than the Favonius Codex.

The Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer is a 3-star Catalyst that provides a huge ATK buff to the character you swap to. The Thrilling Tales is generally more useful than the Favonius Codex, and it’s much easier to obtain due to its status as a 3-star weapon.

Unfortunately, due to direct competition, the Favonius Codex is generally not recommended for any character. If you are having intense Energy Recharge issues, then you could use the Favonius Codex to rectify that. Otherwise, stick to the Thrilling Tales weapon.