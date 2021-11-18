Genshin Impact: Favonius Greatsword – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Favonius Greatsword is a 4-star Claymore weapon that’s a part of the Favonius Series of weapons. These weapons are a set of support weapons that allow you to funnel energy to different characters. After scoring a Critical Hit, you’ll generate a ton of energy that you can use to charge Elemental Bursts.

As a 4-star weapon, the Favonius Warbow is obtainable from the Standard Banner, the Featured Banner, and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from all three banners, making this an attractive option for free-to-play or low-spending players. Occasionally, this weapon will have a rate-up on the weapons banner, so keep your eyes peeled if you need this weapon.

Favonius Greatsword’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 41 – 454

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge

Secondary Stat Levels: 13.3% – 61.3%

Passive: Windfall: CRIT hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator, x3 Chaos Device, x2 Recruit’s Insignia, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Chaos Device, x8 Recruit’s Insignia, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x6 Chaos Circuit, x6 Sergeant’s Insignia, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Chaos Circuit, x9 Sergeant’s Insignia, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x9 Chaos Core, x6 Lieutenant’s Insignia, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator, x18 Chaos Core, x12 Lieutenant’s Insignia, x45,000 Mora

Is the Favonius Greatsword any good?

Unfortunately, like the other weapons in the Favonius Series, the Favonius Greatsword is rarely the best-in-slot for any character. For Claymore characters specifically, there’s a real lack of actual support characters who desire Energy Recharge as a substat. And for those rare situations, you’d want a Sacrificial Greatsword instead.

The only characters who’d really want to use a Favonius Greatsword are a support-focused Xinyan and Sayu, and both prefer the Katsuragikiri Nagamasa, which is a free-to-play weapon. When a gacha weapon is outclassed by a free-to-play option, you’re better off ignoring this weapon completely.