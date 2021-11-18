Genshin Impact: Favonius Lance – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Favonius Lance is a 4-star Polearm weapon that’s a part of the Favonius Series of weapons. These weapons are a set of support weapons that allow you to funnel energy to different characters. After scoring a Critical Hit, you’ll generate a ton of energy that you can use to charge Elemental Bursts.

As a 4-star weapon, the Favonius Lance is obtainable from the Standard Banner, the Featured Banner, and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from all three banners, making this an attractive option for free-to-play or low-spending players. Occasionally, this weapon will have a rate-up on the weapons banner, so keep your eyes peeled if you need this weapon.

Favonius Lance’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 44 – 565

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge

Secondary Stat Levels: 6.7% – 30.6%

Passive: Windfall: CRIT hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator, x3 Chaos Device, x2 Slime Condensate, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Chaos Device, x8 Slime Condensate, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x6 Chaos Circuit, x6 Slime Secretions, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Chaos Circuit, x9 Slime Secretions, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x9 Chaos Core, x6 Slime Concentrate, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator, x18 Chaos Core, x12 Slime Concentrate, x45,000 Mora

Is the Favonius Lance any good?

The Favonius Lance has the benefit of being a polearm, meaning there’s a rich amount of support characters to utilize this weapon. Many support and sub-DPS characters in the Polearm class are heavily energy-reliant, so the Favonius Lance is a good choice for them, albeit not best-in-slot.

For instance, Xiangling appreciates high energy recharge. But The Catch, a free-to-play weapon, has pretty much eclipsed the weapon. There’s only one of that weapon, however, meaning the Favonius Lance is a solid backup weapon for some of your characters.

Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, and Thoma in particular will utilize this weapon well. The Favonius Lance is Thoma’s best-in-slot weapon for his support build, so use the Favonius Lance on him if you have both.