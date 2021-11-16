Genshin Impact: Favonius Sword – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Favonius Sword is a 4-star weapon, available as a part of the Favonius Weapons line. The Favonius weapons are designed for supports, which allows you to generate energy particles after dealing damage with a Critical Hit. This allows any sub-DPS or support character to funnel energy to your main DPS character.

As a 4-star weapon, the Favonius Sword is obtainable from the Standard Banner, the Featured Banner, and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from all three banners, making this an attractive option for free-to-play or low-spending players. Occasionally, this weapon will have a rate-up on the weapons banner, so keep your eyes peeled if you need this weapon.

Favonius Sword’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 41-454

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge

Secondary Stat Levels: 13.3% – 61.3%

Passive: Windfall: CRIT hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Tile of Decarabian’s Tower, x3 Heavy Horn, x2 Firm Arrowhead, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Debris of Decarabian’s City, x12 Heavy Horn, x8 Firm Arrowhead, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Debris of Decarabian’s City, x6 Black Bronze Horn, x6 Sharp Arrowhead, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic, x12 Black Bronze Horn, x9 Sharp Arrowhead, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic, x9 Black Crystal Horn, x6 Weathered Arrowhead, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Scattered Piece of Decarabian’s Dream, x18 Black Crystal Horn, x12 Weathered Arrowhead, x45,000 Mora

Is the Favonius Sword any good?

The Favonius Sword is a reliable weapon that can be put on any sword character who requires lots of Energy Recharge, and functions as a Sub-DPS or Support character. The Favonius Sword is rarely the best-in-slot for any character but is almost always useful as a backup character.

You can funnel energy into your main DPS character through the weapon’s passive. After landing a Critical Hit with the character holding this weapon, swap immediately to your main DPS character. This gives that character a ton of energy towards their Elemental Burst.

The passive allows this weapon to always be a useful choice for any Support. However, you’ll want to use this only on characters who need the Energy Recharge. Otherwise, there will be better options.