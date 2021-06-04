Genshin Impact – Freedom Sworn – how to get it, Stats and Ascension Materials

The Freedom Sworn is an upcoming Sword in Genshin Impact. The sword is rumored to arrive in Genshin Impact 1.6. It can provide a team-wide buff to all physical attack types, and overall ATK damage, through the use of stacking Sigils.

This is a five-star sword that will be obtainable through the Wish system.

Freedom Sworn Stats

Rarity – 5 Stars

ATK – 46 at base level

Secondary Stat – Elemental Mastery

Secondary Stat level – 43

When that character using this weapon triggers Elemental Reactions, they gain a Sigil of Rebellion. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s and can be triggered even if the character is not on the field. When you possess 2 Sigigls of Rebellion, all of them will be consumed and nearby party members will obtain the Song of Resistance buff for 12 seconds. This increases normal, charged, and plunging attack DMG by 16% and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered it cannot be triggered again for 20 seconds.

Ascension Materials

To upgrade the Summit Shaper, you will need the following Materials: