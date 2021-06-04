Genshin Impact – Freedom Sworn – how to get it, Stats and Ascension Materials

Worth fighting for.

Image via miYoHo

The Freedom Sworn is an upcoming Sword in Genshin Impact. The sword is rumored to arrive in Genshin Impact 1.6. It can provide a team-wide buff to all physical attack types, and overall ATK damage, through the use of stacking Sigils.

This is a five-star sword that will be obtainable through the Wish system.

Freedom Sworn Stats

  • Rarity – 5 Stars
  • ATK – 46 at base level
  • Secondary Stat – Elemental Mastery
  • Secondary Stat level – 43

When that character using this weapon triggers Elemental Reactions, they gain a Sigil of Rebellion. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s and can be triggered even if the character is not on the field. When you possess 2 Sigigls of Rebellion, all of them will be consumed and nearby party members will obtain the Song of Resistance buff for 12 seconds. This increases normal, charged, and plunging attack DMG by 16% and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered it cannot be triggered again for 20 seconds.

Ascension Materials

To upgrade the Summit Shaper, you will need the following Materials:

Level 20Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator x5, Chaos Device x5, Divining Scroll x3
Level 40Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator x5, Chaos Device x18, Divining Scroll x12
Level 50Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator x9, Chaos Circuit x9, Sealed Scroll x9
Level 60Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator x5, Chaos Circuit x18, Sealed Scroll x14
Level 70Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator x9, Chaos Core x14, Forbidden Curse Scroll x9
Level 80Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator x6, Chaos Core x27, Forbidden Curse Scroll x18

