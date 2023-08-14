Genshin Impact: How to Access the Fontaine Archon Quest

Fontaine, Genshin Impact’s latest region, is a fantasy analog to France and is aligned with the Hydro element. And like all previous zones, it comes with its own Archon Quest revolving around Focalors, the androgynous Hydro Archon, the God of Justice. Known as the region of Justice, Fontaine revolves around the performances that make up its court systems, as well as its pristine waterways and secrets hidden beneath the surface. Players will only be able to enjoy a portion of the quest starting out, and there are some fairly steep Adventure Rank requirements to access it.

Image via Hoyoverse

What Adventure Rank Do You Need to Enter Fontaine in Genshin Impact?

As Chapter IV of Genshin Impact’s long-running Archon Quest story, there are two core requirements if you want to continue playing through the narrative.

You must be Adventure Rank 40 to access the first Act, titled “Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur”

You must complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act VI “Caribert”

In other words, you need to play through the entirety of the Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumero questlines, but you also need to have grinded enough to reach AR 40 — and as a result, you’ll be at least at World Tier 3. Granted, unless you’re like me and shotgunned the main story, you’ll easily make it to AR 40 or higher by the end of Sumeru.

How to Reach Fontaine in Genshin Impact

The good news for newer players and those who haven’t finished all the previous Archon Quests, you don’t need to be Adventure Rank 40 to see the wonders of Fontaine for yourself. The only requirement to reach the Fontaine region is to complete the Archon Quest Prologue Act III: “Song of the Dragon and Freedom.”

After doing so, a Teleport Waypoint will automatically appear in the far west of the world, in the Farakhert region, and you can grab a nearby Waverider to travel across the water to Fontaine. Don’t expect there to be too many main story quests available. Still, you can begin exploring the land, opening up Statues of the Seven, Teleport Waypoints, and gathering materials and equipment unique to the locale.

Fontaine looks to be one of the largest zones in Genshin’s history, so not only are there a ton of new content to consume and secrets to uncover, but you’ll also be able to shore up your Primogem collection for all those gacha pulls you’ll probably want to do.