Genshin Impact: Kagotsurube Isshin – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Kagotsurube Isshin is a 4-star Sword that boosts a character’s attack while also having a passive that damages enemies. Not only that, but it looks great as well, a visually appealing option for many of your Sword-wielding characters. However, how strong is the sword, and is it worth using on your main DPS characters?

The Kagotsurube Isshin is a sword that was added in Version 2.8 of Genshin Impact. The weapon is closely linked to Kaedehara Kazuha, as a reward for completing his story quest, Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I. As a result, it may be considered Kazuha’s “signature weapon,” but you won’t be using this weapon on him, if at all. To obtain this sword, complete the Story Quest, and you should be able to use it as you please.

Note: This sword is not available in gacha, and you will only receive one copy of this sword. This means you won’t be able to refine this sword to make it stronger, which is something to keep in mind if you decide to use this weapon.

Kagotsurube Isshin’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Secondary Stat Levels: 9% – 41.3%

Passive: Isshin Art Clarity: When a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack hits an opponent, it will whip up a Hewing Gale, dealing AoE DMG equal to 180% of ATK and increasing ATK by 15% for 8s. This effect can be triggered once every 8s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x2 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant, x3 Gloomy Statuette, x2 Spectral Husk, x5000 Mora Level 40 x3 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite, x12 Gloomy Statuette, x8 Spectral Husk, x15000 Mora Level 50 x6 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite, x6 Dark Statuette, x6 Spectral Heart, x20000 Mora Level 60 x3 Mask of the One Horned, x12 Dark Statuette, x9 Spectral Heart, x30000 Mora Level 70 x6 Mask of the One Horned, x9 Deathly Statuette, x6 Spectral Nucleus, x35000 Mora Level 80 x4 Mask of the Kijin, x18 Deathly Statuette, x12 Spectral Nucleus, x45000 Mora

Is the Kagotsurube Isshin good?

Kagotsurube Isshin certainly wins points if you’re playing Fashion Impact, and luckily, this is quite a decent sword to use as a free-to-play option. Every player can get this weapon by simply completing Kazuha’s story quest, making it accessible to all players which are very helpful.

As for the sword’s purpose, you should use this weapon on main DPS sword characters like Ayaka or Keqing. This sword has a decent base ATK of 510, which is typical for many 4-star swords, and boosts your character’s attack by a lot — up to 41% at Level 90 and an additional 15% when you account for the weapon’s passive. This sword does not compete with 5-star options, but this is a solid free-to-play alternative if you are in need of some damage.

Note: Despite being a reward for Kazuha’s story quest, this weapon is not useful to him. Kazuha scales off of Elemental Mastery and would be better suited for swords like the Iron Sting or a Favonius Sword for Elemental Burst uptime.