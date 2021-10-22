Genshin Impact: Labyrinth Warriors Stage 1 Guide – The Ominous Demesne

The Labyrinth Warriors event sends you in a long spiraling dungeon, with the chance to gain buffs for your characters similar to a roguelike game. These dungeons can be filled with difficult fights, but there are lots of rewards to gain by doing so.

The trial is run with two teams: one active party and one backup party. The active party is the party you spawn with, while the backup party can be swapped out once you reach certain zones on the map. This floor is not very difficult, so you may not need to utilize your backup party at all.

Before starting a run, you can pick various “Shikifuda.” These are momentary character buffs that you can use a limited amount of times throughout your run. You can carry three different “Shikifuda” that corresponds to a different element.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you organize your party and your Shikifuda, you can get started on your trial. There are three different kinds of rooms, with three different types of sigils. There’s a Curse sigil, which allows you to pick a character buff at the risk of getting a Curse (a debuff for your characters that will last the entire run.) There’s a sigil that allows you to heal and swap your party, and the final seal starts a battle.

The battles are relatively easy, but if you need, you can choose between two difficulties. If you pick the harder difficulty (“Dire”), you’ll gain stronger buffs at the end of your battle. At the end of every fight, you can pick up a character buff that lasts the entire run.

Screenshot by Gamepur

During each run, you’ll have a variety of different tasks which provide rewards. You can earn Event Currency and Primogems by completing these tasks. Here are Stage 1’s trial objectives:

Activate the Arrayed Emplacement and complete the challenge.

Activate the Ferocious Emplacement and complete the Serious challenge.

Activate the Ferocious Emplacement and complete the Dire challenge.

Activate the Decisive Emplacement and complete the challenge.

You can earn up to 1800 event currency at this stage.

Each Floor has a specific boss that has a variety of buffs. Both floors feature a Ruin Grader. In the first floor, the enemy leader will have Attendants that provide them with buffs. Each attendant raises the leader’s elemental RES and physical RES by 10%. They’ll also heal the leader’s HP every 12 seconds.

Level 2 grants the Ruin Graders regenerative capabilities. When their HP falls below 30%, they will recover a large amount of HP after 10 seconds.

The next domain, The Brutal Divergence, will be available on October 24.