Genshin Impact: Let the Arataki Gang Show Begin! event guide

A new web event has begun for Genshin Impact, themed to Arataki Itto, an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. For this event, you need to help Itto move a couple of boxes, to win prizes such as Primogems and Mora.

Simply drag boxes over to the right to help him move the goods he needs. You can do so by holding left-click on the boxes and dragging them to the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After doing so, you’ll be shown an image that you can choose to share. Sharing the image will reward you with Primogems. Click “Share this picture to obtain Primogems” to start the process, and earn some free rewards along the way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll have a couple of options after clicking the link. You can choose to share the image on Facebook, Twitter, or copying a shareable link to your clipboard. Note: you don’t actually have to share the image on any social media. You can click the link instead, and you’ll eventually get the rewards. You’ll get 10 Primogems here.

After sharing this image, you’ll have to complete a second task. Help Itto light up a street by clicking the indicated street lamp.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You should get a new image in your mailbox on the top right. Repeat the process. You’ll have the chance to share the event, and access a new “show” which should give you your final rewards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Share the final picture and get your Primogems. You’ll have received 40 in total.