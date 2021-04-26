Genshin Impact Memory of Dust – how to get, stats, ascension materials
The Memory of Dust is a 5 Star Catalyst from the Liyue Series in Genshin Impact. The weapon is described as a “stone dumbbell containing distant memories. Its endless transformations reveal the power within.”
As a 5 Star Weapon, that Memory of Dust is only available through Wishes, and combines great base stats with a powerful effect that will increase attack damage and shield strength.
The Memory of Dust is pretty much the ideal weapon for Ningguang for anyone who has her and is after a good build for her.
Memory of Dust Stats
- Weapon type – Catalyst
- Rating – 5 Star
- Base ATK – 46
- Secondary Stat Type – ATK
- Secondary Stat Level 10.8%
- Golden Majesty – Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.
Ascension Materials
|Ascension Phase
|Level
|Weapon Ascension Mat.
|Common Mats
|Mora
|1
|20-40
|Grain of Aerosiderite
x 5
|Fragile Bone Shard x 5, Damaged Mask x 3
|10000
|2
|40-50
|Piece of Aerosiderite
x 5
|Fragile Bone Shard x 18, Damaged Mask x 12
|20000
|3
|50-60
|Grain of Aerosiderite
x 9
|Sturdy Bone Shard x 9, Stained Mask x 9
|30000
|4
|60-70
|Grain of Aerosiderite
x 5
|Sturdy Bone Shard x 18, Stained Mask x 14
|45000
|5
|70-80
|Grain of Aerosiderite
x 9
|Fossilized Bone Shard x 14, Ominous Mask x 9
|55000
|6
|80-90
|Chunk of Aerosiderite
x 6
|Fossilized Bone Shard x 27, Ominous Mask x 18
|65000