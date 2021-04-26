Genshin Impact Memory of Dust – how to get, stats, ascension materials

The Memory of Dust is a 5 Star Catalyst from the Liyue Series in Genshin Impact. The weapon is described as a “stone dumbbell containing distant memories. Its endless transformations reveal the power within.”

As a 5 Star Weapon, that Memory of Dust is only available through Wishes, and combines great base stats with a powerful effect that will increase attack damage and shield strength.

The Memory of Dust is pretty much the ideal weapon for Ningguang for anyone who has her and is after a good build for her.

Memory of Dust Stats

Weapon type – Catalyst

Rating – 5 Star

Base ATK – 46

Secondary Stat Type – ATK

Secondary Stat Level 10.8%

Golden Majesty – Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Ascension Materials