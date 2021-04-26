Genshin Impact Memory of Dust – how to get, stats, ascension materials

Lapsed catalyst.

Image via miHoYo

The Memory of Dust is a 5 Star Catalyst from the Liyue Series in Genshin Impact. The weapon is described as a “stone dumbbell containing distant memories. Its endless transformations reveal the power within.”

As a 5 Star Weapon, that Memory of Dust is only available through Wishes, and combines great base stats with a powerful effect that will increase attack damage and shield strength.

The Memory of Dust is pretty much the ideal weapon for Ningguang for anyone who has her and is after a good build for her.

Memory of Dust Stats

  • Weapon type – Catalyst
  • Rating – 5 Star
  • Base ATK – 46
  • Secondary Stat Type – ATK
  • Secondary Stat Level 10.8%
  • Golden Majesty – Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Ascension Materials

Ascension PhaseLevelWeapon Ascension Mat.Common MatsMora
120-40Grain of Aerosiderite
x 5		Fragile Bone Shard x 5, Damaged Mask x 310000
240-50Piece of Aerosiderite
x 5		Fragile Bone Shard x 18, Damaged Mask x 1220000
350-60Grain of Aerosiderite
x 9		Sturdy Bone Shard x 9, Stained Mask x 930000
460-70Grain of Aerosiderite
x 5		Sturdy Bone Shard x 18, Stained Mask x 1445000
570-80Grain of Aerosiderite
x 9		Fossilized Bone Shard x 14, Ominous Mask x 955000
680-90Chunk of Aerosiderite
x 6		Fossilized Bone Shard x 27, Ominous Mask x 1865000

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved