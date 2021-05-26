Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo event guide

The Unusual Hilichurl is returning to Genshin Impact and appears to be gathering up some other Hilichurls out in the wilds. This means a new event is on the way, and the Adventurer’s Guild wants things investigated. Together with Hilichurlian expert Ella Musk, players will need to find hilichurls that are open to communication and ask them for more information on the whereabouts of the Unusual Hilichurl!

In this guide, we will run through everything you need to know about the event, inlcuding what you need to do, and the start and end date.

Mimi Tomo start and end date

The event will start on May 27 at 10:00 server time and end on June 6 at 03:59 server time. The Lost Hilichurl quest will be available from Jun 6 to June 8. Players will need to be Adventure Rank 20 or higher to take part in the event.

What you need to do during the event

The Unusual Hilichurl will be spotted in the wild, and players will need to head to the Sighting Locations by following prompts on the event page. Here, they can find Hilichurls that will be willing to talk, giving them information. Players will need to work with Ella Musk to understand the Hilichurls.

By completing commissions for the Hilichurls, players will get clues about the time and location that the Unusual Hilichurl will appear next. If they can be in that spot at the right time, they get a reward for defeating the Unusual Hilichurl.

We will expand this guide with full and detail steps as soon as the event goes live.