Genshin Impact: Misty Dungeon Realm of Light – Amplifying Trial guide

Genshin Impact has a brand new event, called the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light. In this event, a unique set of dungeons have opened up to players, each with a special theme. Each dungeon also has a different Leyline Disorder.

In the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light dungeons, you can only use from a pre-selected group of characters. Different characters will arrive for different trials. This is a fun way to try out some new characters that you haven’t acquired yet. (Note: to match the power level of your characters, if you already own a character featured in the event, their constellation level will match yours.)

To participate, you need to be Adventure Rank Level 20. The next dungeon is the Amplifying Trial, where Physical damage shines. Here are the rewards you can get from the Amplifying Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the enemies you’ll face in the Amplifying Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the characters you can use in the Amplifying Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Misty Dungeon event, you need to activate three different Ancient Runes, which will allow you to reach the Final Challenge. When you find an Ancient Rune and activate it, you’ll have to challenge a battle. There are also runes that provide buffs to your characters.

When you clear a battle, a beacon of light will shine in a certain direction, giving you a clue as to where the other beacons are. Follow the light and activate all three beacons.

Beacon locations

The first beacon is immediately in the starting room, no exploration is required. You’ll fight a Hydro Abyss Mage and some Hilichurls and Mitachurls.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to the second beacon, leave the starting room from the west side, then take a right when possible. The beacon should be in your first room to the left. This fight will consist of a group of Elemental Slimes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reach the last beacon, leave the room from the north side. Make a right, and then a left, and then another right. You’ll fight some Fatui Skirmishers and a Fatui Pyro Agent. Once you finish the fight, head to the designated location to reach the final boss fight of this domain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final boss fight consists of some Ruin Hunters. Defeat this relatively easy fight, and then leave the domain to collect your rewards and face the next challenge.