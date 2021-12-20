Genshin Impact: Misty Dungeon Realm of Light – Desirous Trial guide

Genshin Impact has a brand new event, called the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light. In this event, a unique set of dungeons have opened up to players, each with a special theme. Each dungeon also has a different Leyline Disorder.

In the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light dungeons, you can only use from a pre-selected group of characters. Different characters will arrive for different trials. This is a fun way to try out some new characters that you haven’t acquired yet. (Note: to match the power level of your characters, if you already own a character featured in the event, their constellation level will match yours.)

To participate, you need to be Adventure Rank Level 20. The next dungeon is the Desirous Trial, where Physical damage shines. Here are the rewards you can get from the Desirous Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the enemies you’ll face in the Desirous Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are the characters you can use in the Desirous Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Misty Dungeon event, you need to activate three different Ancient Runes, which will allow you to reach the Final Challenge. When you find an Ancient Rune and activate it, you’ll have to challenge a battle. There are also runes that provide buffs to your characters.

When you clear a battle, a beacon of light will shine in a certain direction, giving you a clue as to where the other beacons are. Follow the light and activate all three beacons.

Beacon locations

Once you enter the starting room, head west. You should see a red light shining straight ahead of you. Head there, and you’ll reach your first beacon. The fight will be against some Hilichurls and a Cryo Abyss Mage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From where you entered, head east out of the room. Head straight down to the very end of the hall and make a right, where you’ll reach the second beacon. You’ll just fight some Treasure Hoarders here, so nothing too threatening.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, you can make a left, and head down to a room with a healing beacon. If you don’t need the heels, skip it, and head north again. At the very end of the hall, make a right, and head straight down again. The final beacon will be here. Beat the fight, and head down to the boss room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The boss fight consists of two Kairagi. You should be able to handle them easily with one Eula Elemental Burst. After this fight, leave the domain and collect your rewards. The next challenge will be available soon.