Genshin Impact: Misty Dungeon Realm of Light – Freezing Trial guide

Genshin Impact has a brand new event, called the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light. In this event, a unique set of dungeons have opened up to players, each with a special theme. Each dungeon also has a different Leyline Disorder.

In the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light dungeons, you can only use from a pre-selected group of characters. Different characters will arrive for different trials. This is a fun way to try out some new characters that you haven’t acquired yet. (Note: to match the power level of your characters, if you already own a character featured in the event, their constellation level will match yours.)

To participate, you need to be Adventure Rank Level 20. The first dungeon is the Freezing Trial, where Cryo characters are favored. Here are the rewards you can get from the Freezing Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the enemies you’ll face in the Freezing Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are the characters you can use in the Freezing Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Misty Dungeon event, you need to activate three different Ancient Runes, which will allow you to reach the Final Challenge. When you find an Ancient Rune and activate it, you’ll have to challenge a battle. There are also runes that provide buffs to your characters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you clear a battle, a beacon of light will shine in a certain direction, giving you a clue as to where the other beacons are. Follow the light and activate all three beacons.

Beacon locations

To reach the first beacon, head to the left, make a right, and then make another left. (You can choose to do the beacon by the spawn, which will buff the Leyline Disorder.) This beacon pits you against a group of Hydro slimes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reach the second beacon, head back to the starting room, and go to the hallway on the right. Head straight down, and the next beacon will be on your left. This fight will feature tons of Hydro Mimics.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the second rune, head straight down the hallway and make a left. The last beacon will be there, and you’ll fight against Fatui Skirmishers. The game will then direct you to the final challenge. The final boss is a group of Hydro Abyss Mages and an Abyss Lector.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Leave the domain, collect your rewards, and proceed to the next challenge.