Genshin Impact: Misty Dungeon Realm of Light – Lightbringer Trial guide

Genshin Impact has a brand new event, called the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light. In this event, a unique set of dungeons have opened up to players, each with a special theme. Each dungeon also has a different Leyline Disorder.

In the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light dungeons, you can only use from a pre-selected group of characters. Different characters will arrive for different trials. This is a fun way to try out some new characters that you haven’t acquired yet. (Note: to match the power level of your characters, if you already own a character featured in the event, their constellation level will match yours.)

To participate, you need to be Adventure Rank Level 20. The next dungeon is the Lightbringer Trial, where Physical damage shines. Here are the rewards you can get from the Lightbringer Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the enemies you’ll face in the Lightbringer Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are the characters you can use in the Lightbringer Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Misty Dungeon event, you need to activate three different Ancient Runes, which will allow you to reach the Final Challenge. When you find an Ancient Rune and activate it, you’ll have to challenge a battle. There are also runes that provide buffs to your characters.

When you clear a battle, a beacon of light will shine in a certain direction, giving you a clue as to where the other beacons are. Follow the light and activate all three beacons.

Beacon locations

Luckily, the first beacon is in the starting room. You’ll fight a Pyro Fatui Agent and a Mirror Maiden.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reach the next beacon, head out on the east side. Go all the way down the hallway. The beacon will be in the room to the left. You’ll fight some Abyss Mages.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reach the last beacon, head out of the room from the north side, and go all the way down the hallway. Turn left. You should see the last beacon in the distance. You’ll fight some Rifthounds. Beat the fight, then head to the designated location for the final boss fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final fight is a massive challenge of 25 enemies. They come in waves, so it’s manageable and is a collection of all the previous boss fights in the Misty Dungeon event. It’s not too difficult, as it consists of mostly mobs. Clear the fight, leave the dungeon, and claim your rewards. You’ve now beaten all of the Misty Dungeon domains.