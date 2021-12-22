Genshin Impact: Misty Dungeon Realm of Light – Transformative Trial guide

Genshin Impact has a brand new event, called the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light. In this event, a unique set of dungeons have opened up to players, each with a special theme. Each dungeon also has a different Leyline Disorder.

In the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light dungeons, you can only use from a pre-selected group of characters. Different characters will arrive for different trials. This is a fun way to try out some new characters that you haven’t acquired yet. (Note: to match the power level of your characters, if you already own a character featured in the event, their constellation level will match yours.)

To participate, you need to be Adventure Rank Level 20. The next dungeon is the Transformative Trial, where Physical damage shines. Here are the rewards you can get from the Transformative Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the enemies you’ll face in the Transformative Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the characters you can use in the Transformative Trial:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Misty Dungeon event, you need to activate three different Ancient Runes, which will allow you to reach the Final Challenge. When you find an Ancient Rune and activate it, you’ll have to challenge a battle. There are also runes that provide buffs to your characters.

When you clear a battle, a beacon of light will shine in a certain direction, giving you a clue as to where the other beacons are. Follow the light and activate all three beacons.

Beacon locations

To reach the first beacon, leave the starting room on the west side. You should see the beacon immediately in the room next to the starting room. You’ll fight some Hilichurl Archers and an Electro Abyss Mage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reach the second beacon, head back to the starting room, and then exit from the east side. Go straight down the hall, and the beacon will be in the room to the left. You’ll fight some Specters here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last beacon is easy to find as well. Head straight down the hall from the second beacon room, and the beacon will be on the room to the left. You’ll fight some Slimes and a Geovishap.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the designated location to fight the final boss. You’ll fight some Hilichurl Archers, some Hilichurl Mages, and a giant Electro Mitachurl. Finish the fight, leave the domain, and collect your rewards. You’ll be able to face the final challenge now.