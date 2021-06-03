Genshin Impact – Mitternachts Waltz – how to get it, Stats and Ascension Materials

The Mitternachts Waltz is an upcoming Bow in Genshin Impact. The bow is rumored to arrive in Genshin Impact 1.6. It can use normal attacks to boost Elemental Skill damage, and ELemental SKill damage to boost normal attacks. As such, it will work very well on characters who alternate a lot between attacking and casting.

This is a four star Bow, and is likely to be obtained through the Wish system, but this guide will updated when full details are confirmed.

Mitternachts Waltz Stats

Rarity – 4 Stars

ATK – 42 at base level

Secondary Stat – Physical DMG%

Secondary Stat level – 11.3%

Normal attack hits on opponents increase Elemental Skill DMG by 20% for 5 seconds. Elemental SKill hits on opponents increase Normal attack DMG by 20% for 5 seconds.

Ascension Materials

To upgrade the Summit Shaper, you will need the following Materials