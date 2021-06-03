Genshin Impact – Mitternachts Waltz – how to get it, Stats and Ascension Materials
Riding the power curve.
The Mitternachts Waltz is an upcoming Bow in Genshin Impact. The bow is rumored to arrive in Genshin Impact 1.6. It can use normal attacks to boost Elemental Skill damage, and ELemental SKill damage to boost normal attacks. As such, it will work very well on characters who alternate a lot between attacking and casting.
This is a four star Bow, and is likely to be obtained through the Wish system, but this guide will updated when full details are confirmed.
Mitternachts Waltz Stats
- Rarity – 4 Stars
- ATK – 42 at base level
- Secondary Stat – Physical DMG%
- Secondary Stat level – 11.3%
Normal attack hits on opponents increase Elemental Skill DMG by 20% for 5 seconds. Elemental SKill hits on opponents increase Normal attack DMG by 20% for 5 seconds.
Ascension Materials
To upgrade the Summit Shaper, you will need the following Materials
|Level 20
|Tile of Decarabian’s Tower x3, Heavy Horn x3, Treasure Hoarder Insignia x2
|Level 40
|Debris of Decarabian’s City x3, Heavy Horn x12, Treasure Hoarder Insignia x8
|Level 50
|Debris of Decarabian’s City x6, Black Bronze Horn x6, Silver Raven Insignia x6
|Level 60
|Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic x3, Black Bronze Horn x12, Silver Raven Insignia x9
|Level 70
|Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic x6, Black Crystal Horn x9, Golden Raven Insignia x6
|Level 80
|Scattered Piece of Decarabian’s Dream x4, Black Crystal Horn x18, Golden Raven Insignia x12