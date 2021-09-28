Genshin Impact: Moonlight Seeker Guide Day 1 – Path of Stalwart Stone, all charm and chest locations

The Moonchase Festival is in full swing on Genshin Impact, an event filled with goodies like Primogems and character materials. One of the events, the Moonlight Seeker, tasks you with finding Moonchase Charms and special Chests. These Moonchase Charms function similarly to Oculi found across Teyvat, such as the Amenoculi in Mondstat or the Electroculi found in Inazuma. In other words, once you begin close to finding one, they’ll appear on your minimap and clue you in to where they are.

Meanwhile, the Chests function just like any other chest found in Genshin Impact, giving you five Primogems and a bountiful amount of other goodies. You’ll first have to talk to Linyang in Liyue to begin the event. The Charms and Chests are found along a specific path, highlighted once you talk to her. This path, the “Path of Stalwart Stone,” is located to the north of Nantienmen all the way to the center of Mt. Aocang.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Within the area highlighted above is where you’ll find all your charms and chests. Each Chest or Charm found allocates a certain about of exploration progress. You get a prize at every 25% threshold (at 25%, 50%, 75%, and then 100%). Once you hit 100%, you get the new 4* weapon, the Luxurious Sea-Lord, a unique claymore weapon that looks like an actual fish.

Here are the approximate locations of every charm you’ll find in the event. Note that there’s a lot of climbing to do in this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the approximate locations of all the chests in the area:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sometimes, the chests or oculi will be accompanied by some monsters you’ll have to defeat. Note that every 25% threshold also rewards you with some Festive Fever, which you’ll need to accumulate 1,000 of to unlock the next part of Moonlight Merriment. The next part of Moonlight Seeker is not yet available and will unlock within two days as of this writing.