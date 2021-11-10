Genshin Impact: Prototype Amber – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Prototype is a free 4-star Catalyst available to all players. There isn’t any special unlock requirement, but crafting the weapon does require some grinding. That’s because the weapon requires a Northlander Catalyst Billet, only available through weekly boss drops or as quest/exploration rewards.

Once you obtain a Northlander Catalyst Billet, you can use it to forge either the Prototype Amber or Mappa Mare. While the Prototype Amber has its uses, it’s mostly recommended to use its competitor, Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer instead. But the Amber is a good choice for the couple of Catalyst characters that scale off of HP.

Prototype Amber’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: HP

Secondary Stat Levels: 9% – 41.3%

Passive: Gliding: Using an Elemental Burst regenerates 4 Energy every 2s for 6s. All party members will regenerate 4% HP every 2s for this duration.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Mist Veiled Lead Elixir, x3 Mist Grass Pollen, x2 Firm Arrowhead, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir, x12 Mist Grass Pollen, x8 Firm Arrowhead, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir, x6 Mist Grass, x6 Sharp Arrowhead, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir, x12 Mist Grass, x9 Sharp Arrowhead, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir, x9 Mist Grass Wick, x6 Weathered Arrowhead, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Mist Veiled Primo Elixir, x18 Mist Grass Wick, x12 Weathered Arrowhead, x45,000 Mora

Is the Prototype Amber any good?

It’s typically recommended to run the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer over the Prototype Amber for characters who scale off of HP. The two characters that can utilize the Prototype Amber are Barbara and Kokomi, whose healing grows stronger the more HP they stack.

While the Prototype Amber is a solid weapon for both users, the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer also scales off of HP. Additionally, the Tales has a much stronger passive, giving a huge

DPS boost to your main DPS when you swap to them.

However, if your damage output is high enough, you can consider using the Prototype Amber instead. The energy boost you get from its passive is nice, and you’ll do more healing overall.