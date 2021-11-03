Genshin Impact: Rainslasher – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Rainslasher is an attractive 4-star Claymore designed for a certain niche of users. It’s a unique weapon that increases Elemental Mastery and the damage of Hydro and Electro users, giving it a niche within Claymore users. Too much of a niche, in fact, as many Claymore characters cannot even take advantage of this weapon suitably.

As a 4-star weapon, the weapon is obtainable from the Standard Banner, the Featured Banner, and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from all three banners, making this an attractive option for free-to-play or low-spending players. Occasionally, this weapon will have a rate-up on the weapons banner, so keep your eyes peeled if you need this weapon.

Rainslasher’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: Elemental Mastery

Secondary Stat Levels: 36 – 165

Passive: Bane of Storm and Tide: Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Electro by 20%.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Mist Veiled Lead Elixir, x3 Mist Grass Pollen, x2 Divining Scroll, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir, x12 Mist Grass Pollen, x8 Divining Scroll, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir, x6 Mist Grass, x6 Sealed Scroll, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir, x12 Mist Grass, x9 Sealed Scroll, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir, x9 Mist Grass Wick, x6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Mist Veiled Primo Elixir, x18 Mist Grass Wick, x12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x45,000 Mora

Is the Rainslasher any good?

At the time of this writing, the Rainslasher is an incredibly niche weapon that only feasibly works on a couple of Claymore characters. The simple issue is that there are not many Electro Claymore users that are fit to take advantage of this weapon.

Beidou does not want this weapon, as the Elemental Mastery stat is not helpful for her. Additionally, Razor’s niche is his high physical damage. And there aren’t any Hydro characters in the game who uses a Claymore to begin with.

The only character who might want to use this weapon currently is Sayu. Sayu has some builds that work off of Elemental Mastery, so this weapon can make a suitable stat stick for her. Otherwise, we’ll have to wait for a Hydro character that utilizes reactions well for this weapon to really have any use.