Genshin Impact Record of the Search For Glory Event Guide

Freminet needs help making a sword and shield for the valiant Thelxie in this series of mini-quests in Thelxie’s Adventures Event in Genshin Impact. It’s time to dive into the sea to find the material necessary to make the best sword and shield possible.

Players learn that they need to help role-play the story of Thelxie regaining his kingdom in order to help Zuria Destree’s son heal from his Loneliness Disease. Freminet need materials to make weapons and it is up to the players to go get them from the bottom of the sea. These weapons will eventually enable Thelxie to help players with the boss fight in ruins and the third series of challenges the players will need to complete.

Record of the Search For Glory Day 1

When the mini-quests are activated, the locations where the materials are located will be marked on the map. There is only one location each day. On the first day, players will activate the Echoing Conch to reveal the location of the Iridescent Glory. From there, players can use the giant rings that appear to guide their way to the glowing gold spots. Look out for glowing gold enemies, as some of the Iridescent Glory can be acquired by defeating them.

Record of the Search For Glory Day 2

The second mini-quest starts the same way, activating the Echoing Conch to light up the Iridescent Glory. This time, however, two of the three pieces are hidden under some rock. Players need to borrow the Xenochromatic Jellyfish’s ability to break open the rocks and gather the materials inside. Be aware that one of these rocks has an enemy inside along with the materials needed.

Record of the Search For Glory Day 3

This day is the most difficult mini-quest of the three. Players will see that every piece of material is with an enemy that needs to be defeated. Use the giant rings to find the location of each enemy. Players are going to need the Xenochromatic Fontemer Aberrant’s ability. Players will have to fight the Angelic Sea Hare and the Blubberbeast for the first two Iridescent Glory pieces. The third is being guarded by a Bullet Barnacle, which can only be destroyed using the Xenochromatic Fontemer Aberrant’s ability.