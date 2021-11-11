Genshin Impact: Rust – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

Rust is a 4-star Bow weapon in Genshin Impact that allows Bow characters to play in a unique way. While most Bow characters want to use a mix of Charged Attacks and abilities, like Ganyu or Kujou Sara, the Rust empowers a Bow character’s Normal Attacks.

There are a few Bow characters with powerful Normal Attacks, which makes the Rust a great fit for certain Bow characters in the game. That being said, it’s a rather niche weapon if you don’t have the requisite characters to use. Read on to find which characters Rust fits the best.

The Rust is a 4-star Gacha weapon, and can therefore be summoned from the Standard Banner, Featured Banner, or Limited Weapon Banner. The Rust is often featured on the Limited Weapon Banner, so check often to see if the Rust has a rate-up.

Rust’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: ATK

Secondary Stat Levels: 9% – 41.3%

Passive: Rapid Firing: Increases Normal Attack DMG by 40% but decreases Charged Attack DMG by 10%.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Luminous Sands from Guyun, x3 Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife, x2 Damaged Mask, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Lustrous Sands from Guyun, x12 Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife, x8 Damaged Mask, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Lustrous Sands from Guyun, x6 Agent’s Sacrificial Knife, x6 Stained Mask, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Relic from Guyun, x12 Agent’s Sacrificial Mask, x9 Stained Mask, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Relic from Guyun, x9 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife, x6 Ominous Mask, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Divine Body from Guyun, x18 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife, x12 Ominous Mask, x45,000 Mora

Is the Rust any good?

Rust is a niche 4-star weapon that is not advisable for most Bow characters. This is because the weapon’s passive decreases the damage from your Charged Attacks. Most Bow characters don’t benefit or are negatively impacted by the weapon’s passive.

However, the Rust does fit well on a few Bow characters in the game. Tartaglia can use the Rust as his Elemental Skill relies on Normal Attack damage. (He still has better options though, like the Viridescent Hunt or Blackcliff Warbow.) If you happen to have a Physical DPS Fischl, you can also use the Rust with her.

The character who will appreciate Rust the most, however, is Yoimiya. Her Elemental Skill infuses her Normal Attacks with Pyro damage. Paired with the Rust, and you can rack up tons of damage simply by using your Elemental Skill and Normal Attacks.