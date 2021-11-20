Genshin Impact: Sacrificial Greatsword – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Sacrificial Sword is a 4-star weapon that allows you to reset the cooldown of your Elemental Skill after using it. It’s a part of a special set of weapons known as the Sacrificial Series, which all have similar passives and secondary stats.

As a 4-star weapon, the Sacrificial Greatsword is obtainable from the Standard Banner, the Featured Banner, and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from all three banners, making this an attractive option for free-to-play or low-spending players. Occasionally, this weapon will have a rate-up on the weapons banner, so keep your eyes peeled if you need this weapon.

Sacrificial Greatsword’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 44 – 565

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge

Secondary Stat Levels: 6.7% – 30.6%

Passive: Composed: After dealing damage to an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth, x3 Dead Ley Line Branch, x2 Firm Arrowhead, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x12 Dead Ley Line Branch, x8 Firm Arrowhead, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked tooth, x6 Dead Ley Line Leaves, x6 Sharp Arrowhead, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x12 Dead Ley Line Leaves, x9 Sharp Arrowhead, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x9 Ley Line Sprout, x6 Weathered Arrowhead, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia, x18 Ley Line Sprout, x12 Weathered Arrowhead, x45,000 Mora

Is the Sacrificial Greatsword any good?

The Sacrificial Greatsword is not the strongest option for most Claymore options, due to the lack of Claymore characters who require Energy Recharge. There are a few candidates who would appreciate this weapon, however, if those characters lack the Energy Recharge required to consistently fill up their Elemental Burst.

Chongyun can utilize this weapon to maximize the field time of his Elemental Skill. This allows him to keep his Cryo infusion up for much longer. Beidou can also use this weapon to charge her Elemental Burst faster, which is an important part of her kit. (Both prefer other weapons, however, such as the free-to-play Luxurious Sea-Lord.)

This weapon will continue to stay relevant, however, as more support Claymore characters are released. Sayu, for example, loves this weapon, as it allows her to keep her Elemental Burst up and use her Elemental Skill twice.