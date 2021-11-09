Genshin Impact: Shadow of the Ancients Phase 3 guide – Live Testing

The final phase of the new Genshin Impact event is here, and it’s a showdown between you and the massive Ruin Grader found during the start of the quest. After accepting the quest, you’ll need to head back to where you found the Ruin Grader to put down Pursina’s Spikes.

Once you arrive at the scene, you’ll notice the Ruin Grader is no longer there. Ominous, but press onwards. Use the Ayesha’s Chaos Protector to find suitable locations where you can drop Pursina’s Spikes. Here are the locations of where you’ll need to drop the spikes:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll notice that the spikes look like the devices you need to charge from Phase Two of the event. If you’ve been playing along, you probably know what’s coming up next. Report back to Hosseini first, then head back to the site where you placed the spikes.

A sigil is now available for you to activate, starting a challenge where you must charge the devices similar to Phase Two. Only this time, instead of basic mobs getting in your way, you’ll have a massive Ruin Grader to deal with instead.

Similar to the last Phase, bring a Fischl or Kujou Sara to easily charge up the devices. Not only that, but you’ll need a solid bow character to easily hit the Ruin Grader’s weakpoints.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to defeat the Ruin Grader once and destroy the Ruin Grader’s weak spots to get the maximum amount of Primogems. Once you clear all the missions, you’re done with the event!