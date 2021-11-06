Genshin Impact: Skyward Spine – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Skyward Spine is one of the original 5-star weapons in the game, a Polearm providing a large amount of Energy Recharge. Unfortunately, it’s one of the weaker 5-star weapons in the game and often pales in comparison to many 4-star Polearms as well.

This makes the Spine one of the more disappointing pulls in the game. Seeing a gold light and getting the Serpent Spine may seem exciting, but be sure to know what you’re getting into once that weapon flashes on the screen and enters your inventory.

As a 5-star weapon, the Skyward Spine is obtainable from the Standard Banner and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from both banners, being a standard 5-star weapon. It’s challenging to obtain, as it is a 5-star, so count your blessings if you’re lucky enough to pull it. (Or perhaps curse under your breath that it’s a Serpent Spine.)

Skyward Spine’s Stats

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 48 – 674

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge

Secondary Stat Levels: 8% – 36.8%

Passive: Blackwing: Increases CRIT Rate by 8% and increases Normal ATK SPD by 12%. Additionally, Normal and Charged Attacks hits on opponents have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of ATK as DMG in a small AoE. This effect can occur no more than once every 2s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x5 Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator, x5 Chaos Device, x3 Divining Scroll, x10,000 Mora Level 40 x5 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x18 Chaos Device, x12 Divining Scroll, x20,000 Mora Level 50 x9 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x9 Chaos Circuit, x9 Sealed Scroll, x30,000 Mora Level 60 x5 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x18 Chaos Circuit, x14 Sealed Scroll, x45,000 Mora Level 70 x9 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x14 Chaos Core, x9 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x55,000 Mora Level 80 x6 Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator, x27 Chaos Core, x18 Forbidden Curse Scroll

Is the Skyward Spine any good?

Unfortunately, the Skyward Spine is outclassed by a 4-star weapon by nearly every Polearm character. Xiangling would enjoy the Energy Recharge provided by the Skyward Spine, but The Catch is now a superior option due to its better passive. (And it’s completely free!)

The release of The Catch completely outclassed the Serpine Spine, as it provides a comparable amount of Energy Recharge, but still contributes to your team’s damage by empowering you Elemental Bursts. The Skyward Spine meanwhile provides a measly 8% Crit Rate boost and a negligible burst of damage. The Crit Rate boost is nice, but weak as far as passives go nowadays.

Despite the high damage stat it carries, other 4-star weapons will still be stronger for DPS Polearm characters. The Deathmatch is typically the best 4-star option for damage, and will certainly outclass the Skyward Spine.