Genshin Impact: Solar Pearl – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Solar Pearl is a 4-star Catalyst weapon in Genshin Impact that’s locked behind the game’s monthly Battle Pass system. You’ll need to purchase the Battle Pass in order to get this unique weapon. The Solar Pearl works for the rare Catalyst main DPS character, giving some Crit Rate to your carries and a great passive.

To obtain the Solar Pearl, purchase the Battle Pass and level it up to Level 30. Once you hit Level 30, you’ll have the option to choose one of five battle pass weapons. There are five battle pass weapons, one for each weapon type.

You can level up your Battle Pass by completing daily, weekly, and special missions. You need 1,000 EXP to level up once in the Battle Pass, which you can accomplish in about three or four weeks if you’re able to keep up with the missions.

Solar Pearl’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: Crit Rate

Secondary Stat Levels: 6% – 27.6%

Passive: Solar Shine: Normal Attack hits increase Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 20% for 6s. Likewise, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 6s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Luminous Sands from Guyun, x3 Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife, x2 Whopperflower Nectar, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Lustrous Sands from Guyun, x12 Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife, x8 Whopperflower Nectar, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Lustrous Sands from Guyun, x6 Agent’s Sacrificial Knife, x6 Shimmering Nectar, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Relic from Guyun, x12 Agent’s Sacrificial Mask, x9 Shimmering Nectar, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Relic from Guyun, x9 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife, x6 Energy Nectar, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Divine Body from Guyun, x18 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife, x12 Energy Nectar, x45,000 Mora

Is the Solar Pearl any good?

The Solar Pearl is generally a good option for the few Catalyst Main DPS characters that exist in the game. Currently, as more DPS characters release with a Catalyst, the value of this weapon should increase.

Right now though, the Catalyst characters who would appreciate this weapon are Yanfei, Ningguang, and Klee. All three characters prefer the weapon Dodoco Tales, which was given out for free earlier. If you missed the event and don’t have that weapon, however, the Solar Pearl is a good option.

The Solar Pearl is also in competition with another 4-star weapon, the Widsith. If you’re in a situation where you have to choose between the two, it’s recommended to pick the weapon which has the stat you’re lacking. For example, if you have lots of Crit Rate already, it’s better for you to pick the Widsith. But if you have lots of Crit DMG, you should pick the Solar Pearl.