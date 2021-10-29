Genshin Impact: Staff of Homa – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Staff of Homa is an incredibly powerful 5-star weapon that’s available as a premium weapon you can pull for. Unfortunately, unlike some other 5-star weapons in the game, the Staff of Homa is only available as a limited weapon banner pull. In other words, you cannot obtain this weapon from the Standard Banner.

This is doubly unfortunate, as it’s difficult to get a weapon you need from the Limited Weapon Banner. It can take up to 240 pulls to guarantee actually getting the weapon. You should gauge whether or not you really need the weapon before pulling for it.

As of this writing, the Staff of Homa will be available on November 2 as a limited weapon. After this Limited Weapon Banner ends, it’s unknown when it will return or if it will be added to the Standard Banner.

Staff of Homa’s Stats

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 – 608

Secondary Stat: Crit DMG%

Secondary Stat Level: 14.4% – 66.2%

Passive: Reckless Cinnabar: HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder’s Max HP. When the wielder’s HP is less than 50%, this ATK bonus is increased by an additional 1% of Max HP.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x5 Grain of Aerosiderite, x5 Dead Leyline Branch, x3 Slime Condensate, x10000 Mora Level 40 x5 Piece of Aerosiderite, x18 Dead Leyline Branch, x12 Slime Condensate, x20000 Mora Level 50 x9 Piece of Aerosiderite, x9 Dead Leyline Leaves, x9 Slime Secretions, x30000 Mora Level 60 x5 Bit of Aerosiderite, x18 Dead Leyline Leaves, x14 Slime Secretions, x45000 Mora Level 70 x9 Bit of Aerosiderite, x14 Leyline Sprout, x9 Slime Concentrate, x55000 Mora Level 80 x6 Chunk of Aerosiderite, x27 Leyline Sprout, x18 Slime Concentrate, x65000 Mora

Is the Staff of Homa any good?

The Staff of Homa is the best polearm option for most polearm characters in the game. It deals the highest damage for Hu Tao and Xiangling and is generally an excellent option for any polearm character in the game.

Due to the weapon’s passive, the Staff of Homa is also an excellent option for the number of HP-scaling polearm users in the game. Zhongli and Thoma for example, will both enjoy the Staff of Homa greatly, as it will increase both their damage and support capabilities.

Unfortunately, as a weapon that’s only available on the Limited Weapon Banner, it’s a very expensive weapon. It will increase your damage greatly, but gauge whether or not you really need the damage upgrade, as it can take a lot of Primogems to obtain the weapon.