Genshin Impact: “The Entrance to Tokoyo” Quest Guide

The Entrance to Tokoyo is a new world quest in Genshin Impact Version 2.4, available after completing the preceding world quest: “The Still Waters Flow.” The quest is available immediately after unlocking the mysterious underwater region of Enkanomiya.

You’ll spawn into Enkanomiya, near a teleport waypoint. The first objective is simple: head deeper into the ominous cave. You’ll need to trek about 300 meters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the vantage point, and you’ll be directed to a building in the distance. Head there next.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After heading to the building, you’ll need to investigate the nearby area and search for clues. There are five points of interest here. The first one is close by as you walk north, just 60-70 meters away. Head there first. (Be sure to activate the teleport waypoint so you can return to the building with ease.)

Once you arrive at the first location, you’ll notice the remains of a sigil on the wall. Activate the sigil and it will glow. You’ll need to do this at the other four locations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next sigil is approximately 80 meters from your location. Head north and the next sigil will be near a group of Ruin Sentinels. After activating this sigil, teleport back to the building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head north again past the building. The next sigil should be right underneath you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn left, and you can then see the two other sigils in the distance. Activate them as usual. Afterwards, you’ll have to teleport back to the building once more.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next to the teleport waypoint is a mechanism used to activate a gate. Activate the mechanism. A short cutscene will play as a hidden path opens up, known as “the great gate.” You’ll need to head further into the hidden path to continue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue walking into the hidden path until you come across a regal-looking door. This is where you’ll use the Key of the Moon-Bathed Deep. Once you open the door, you’ll complete the quest and earn some Primogems for your troubles.