Genshin Impact: The Great Gathering Day 2 Event guide

The Great Gathering is a new event as a part of the Fleeting Flight in Colors event. The second set of challenges has been released, allowing players to earn some more rewards and Immaculate Talismans’ that you can spend in the Event Shop. Make sure you completed the previous day to participate in today’s challenges.

Note, to start the event, you’ll need to have unlocked the Jade Chamber again after it’s destroyed. This requires you to complete the most recent Archon Quest, which goes past Inazuma. Unfortunately, you cannot participate otherwise.

Like the previous day, there are four sets of challenges. Interrogation by Night, which pits you against some strong Treasure Hoarders, Curio Salvage which tasks you with finding flotsam in the water, and Return to Safe Harbor which tasks you with finding some flotsam. Complete all four to earn tons of rewards.

Interrogation by Night

Here’s the first location:

Here is the second location:

Here is the last location:

Curio Salvage

In Curio Salvage, you need to find some flotsam that is located across the water. You may need to defeat enemies along the way. Here are all the eight locations for today’s challenge:

Return to Safe Harbor: I and II

The Return to Safe Harbor is a game mode in this event that tasks you with finding some flotsam in the water while keeping your Waverider healthy. You’ll have to fight off Treasure Hoarders and other enemies with your boat while collecting all the material you can.

Here’s the location of the first challenge:

Here is the location of the second challenge:

You’ll earn Immaculate Talismans which you can spend in the Event Shop for great rewards. This includes tons of new furniture which you can put up in your Serenitea Pot.