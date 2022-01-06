Ningguang Hangout Guide – Genshin Impact – Act 1 The Jade Chamber’s Returning Guest

New Hangouts were introduced to Genshin Impact with update 2.3, including Ningguang. During Hangouts, you can spend time with NPCs in the game learn more about them and their personality.

In this guide, we will show you how to get all five endings from the Ningguang Hangout, and the paths you need to take to experience them. You will need to be AR 40 or higher and have completed Chapter 2 Act 3 of the Archon quest to unlock it. You will also need 2 Story Keys. You can get a Story Key for every 8 Daily Commissions you complete.

“While the View Remains Good” ending

The Story route is as follows:

The Jade Chamber Onece More

Scheduling the Day

Business as Usual

The Grand Banquet

Greeting Gift

Exchanging Intelligence

Principles

Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:

Alright, time to make a serious effort. (Scheduling the Day)

Don’t worry about them. They’re very capable (The Grand Banqut)

“The Weight of a Collection” ending

The Story route is as follows:

The Jade Chamber Onece More

Scheduling the Day

Business as Usual

The Grand Banquet

The Auction

Final Call

Those Whose Faith Is Blind

Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:

Alright, time to make a serious effort. (Scheduling the Day)

Well, we have time to go and check up on them if you want (The Grand Banqut)

“Unchanging Will” ending

The Story route is as follows:

The Jade Chamber Onece More

Scheduling the Day

Time Off!

Liyue Millennial

After the Descent

Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:

Alright, time to avoid anything too complicated. (Scheduling the Day)

Let’s do something you never normally have time for. (Time Off!)

“Fortunes Shared” ending

The Story route is as follows:

The Jade Chamber Onece More

Scheduling the Day

Time Off!

Starting From Zero

Adventurer’s Survival Handbook

Open Resources, Thrifty Ependiture

Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:

Alright, time to avoid anything too complicated. (Scheduling the Day)

Let’s do something you never normally have time for. (Time Off!)

Let’s start at the bottom fo the ladder. (Time Off!)

“Feint and Resposte” ending

The Story route is as follows:

The Jade Chamber Onece More

Scheduling the Day

Time Off!

Endless Smoke

A Clumsy Cover-up

The Snare

Confrontation

Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear: