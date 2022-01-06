Ningguang Hangout Guide – Genshin Impact – Act 1 The Jade Chamber’s Returning Guest
Quality time.
New Hangouts were introduced to Genshin Impact with update 2.3, including Ningguang. During Hangouts, you can spend time with NPCs in the game learn more about them and their personality.
In this guide, we will show you how to get all five endings from the Ningguang Hangout, and the paths you need to take to experience them. You will need to be AR 40 or higher and have completed Chapter 2 Act 3 of the Archon quest to unlock it. You will also need 2 Story Keys. You can get a Story Key for every 8 Daily Commissions you complete.
“While the View Remains Good” ending
The Story route is as follows:
- The Jade Chamber Onece More
- Scheduling the Day
- Business as Usual
- The Grand Banquet
- Greeting Gift
- Exchanging Intelligence
- Principles
Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:
- Alright, time to make a serious effort. (Scheduling the Day)
- Don’t worry about them. They’re very capable (The Grand Banqut)
“The Weight of a Collection” ending
The Story route is as follows:
- The Jade Chamber Onece More
- Scheduling the Day
- Business as Usual
- The Grand Banquet
- The Auction
- Final Call
- Those Whose Faith Is Blind
Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:
- Alright, time to make a serious effort. (Scheduling the Day)
- Well, we have time to go and check up on them if you want (The Grand Banqut)
“Unchanging Will” ending
The Story route is as follows:
- The Jade Chamber Onece More
- Scheduling the Day
- Time Off!
- Liyue Millennial
- After the Descent
Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:
- Alright, time to avoid anything too complicated. (Scheduling the Day)
- Let’s do something you never normally have time for. (Time Off!)
“Fortunes Shared” ending
The Story route is as follows:
- The Jade Chamber Onece More
- Scheduling the Day
- Time Off!
- Starting From Zero
- Adventurer’s Survival Handbook
- Open Resources, Thrifty Ependiture
Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:
- Alright, time to avoid anything too complicated. (Scheduling the Day)
- Let’s do something you never normally have time for. (Time Off!)
- Let’s start at the bottom fo the ladder. (Time Off!)
“Feint and Resposte” ending
The Story route is as follows:
- The Jade Chamber Onece More
- Scheduling the Day
- Time Off!
- Endless Smoke
- A Clumsy Cover-up
- The Snare
- Confrontation
Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:
- Alright, time to avoid anything too complicated. (Scheduling the Day)
- Let’s do something you never normally have time for. (Time Off!)
- Let’s go and find some work at Northland Bank. (Time Off!)
- Speak with the Suspicious Person to the left of the bridge.