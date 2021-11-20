Genshin Impact: The Stringless – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Stringless is a 4-star weapon that amplifies the damage of off-field DPS tremendously. It’s a great weapon for some of the best characters in the game, and you should count your lucky stars if you manage to pull one of these. The Stringless is a part of the special “Wanderer’s Troupe” weapon series, consisting of The Stringless, The Bell, The Flute, and The Widisith.

As a 4-star weapon, the Stringless is obtainable from the Standard Banner, the Featured Banner, and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from all three banners, making this an attractive option for free-to-play or low-spending players. Occasionally, this weapon will have a rate-up on the weapons banner, so keep your eyes peeled if you need this weapon.

The Stringless’ Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: Elemental Mastery

Secondary Stat Levels: 36 – 165

Passive: Arrowless Song: Increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 24%.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Tile of Decarabian’s Tower, x3 Heavy Horn, x2 Firm Arrowhead, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Debris of Decarabian’s City, x12 Heavy Horn, x8 Firm Arrowhead, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Debris of Decarabian’s City, x6 Black Bronze Horn, x6 Sharp Arrowhead, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic, x12 Black Bronze Horn, x9 Sharp Arrowhead, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic, x9 Black Crystal Horn, x6 Weathered Arrowhead, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Scattered Piece of Decarabian’s Dream, x18 Black Crystal Horn, x12 Weathered Arrowhead, x45,000 Mora

Is The Stringless any good?

The Stringless is a premier 4-star weapon and is the best 4-star option for many Bow characters in the game. This weapon is suited for sub-DPS or off-field DPS characters, such as Venti and Fischl. Elemental Mastery is also an important substat when going for Elemental Reactions or Swirl comps.

The Stringless is one of Venti’s best weapons in particular, and actually outdamages the Elegy of the End. (The latter weapon provides a team-wide ATK buff, however, so the Elegy is a little better.) The Stringless is also an excellent option for Fischl if you do not have an Alley Hunter to pair with her.