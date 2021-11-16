Genshin Impact: The Viridescent Hunt – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Viridescent Hunt is a 4-star Bow weapon in Genshin Impact that’s locked behind the game’s monthly Battle Pass system. You’ll need to purchase the Battle Pass in order to get this unique weapon. This weapon is recommended for Bow characters who need a little more Crit Rate to their kits, in spite of a relatively weak passive.

To obtain The Viridescent Hunt, purchase the Battle Pass and level it up to Level 30. Once you hit Level 30, you’ll have the option to choose one of five battle pass weapons. There are five battle pass weapons, one for each weapon type.

You can level up your Battle Pass by completing daily, weekly, and special missions. You need 1,000 EXP to level up once in the Battle Pass, which you can accomplish in about three or four weeks if you’re able to keep up with the missions.

Viridescent Hunt’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: Crit Rate

Secondary Stat Levels: 6% – 27.6%

Passive: Verdant Wind: Upon hit, Normal and Aimed Shot Attacks have a 50% chance to generate a Cyclone, which will continuously attract surrounding opponents, dealing 40% of ATK as DMG to these opponents every 0.5s for 4s. This effect can only occur once every 14s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Tile of Decarabian’s Tower, x3 Heavy Horn, x2 Firm Arrowhead, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Debris of Decarabian’s City, x12 Heavy Horn, x8 Firm Arrowhead, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Debris of Decarabian’s City, x6 Black Bronze Horn, x6 Sharp Arrowhead, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic, x12 Black Bronze Horn, x9 Sharp Arrowhead, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic, x9 Black Crystal Horn, x6 Weathered Arrowhead, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Scattered Piece of Decarabian’s Dream, x18 Black Crystal Horn, x12 Weathered Arrowhead, x45,000 Mora

Is The Viridescent Hunt any good?

The Viridescent Hunt is a decent bow that boosts Crit Rate for your Bow character carries but is, unfortunately, the weakest Battle Pass weapon. The other weapons have strong passives that increase overall damage, but the Viridescent Hunt has a weak passive in comparison.

This is why despite a good base Attack and Crit Rate stat, many Bow carries like Yoimiya prefers other weapons. Meanwhile, Cryo Bow characters like Ganyu do not require a lot of Crit Rate, with ways to get lots of Crit Rate in other ways.

One exception is Tartaglia, where the Viridescent Hunt is arguably his best 4-star weapon. Not only are the base stats good for him, but the passive uniquely benefits him. The Viridescent Bow groups up enemies, which allows Tartaglia to deal lots of AoE damage. (His damage scales up the more enemies he can hit at once.)

If you don’t have a Tartaglia, it’s recommended to use your monthly Battle Pass for other weapons.