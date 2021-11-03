Genshin Impact: The Widsith – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Widsith is a stellar 4-star Catalyst, with a strong passive and strong substat. As a result, the Widsith is one of the most valuable offensive Catalysts in the game, due to its accessibility as a 4-star and the power it can bring to a character.

As a 4-star weapon, the weapon is obtainable from the Standard Banner, the Featured Banner, and the Weapon Banner. You can get this weapon at any time from all three banners, making this an attractive option for free-to-play or low-spending players. Occasionally, this weapon will have a rate-up on the weapons banner, so keep your eyes peeled if you need this weapon.

The Widsith’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42-510

Secondary Stat: Crit DMG

Secondary Stat Levels: 12% – 55.1%

Passive: Debut: When a character takes the field, they will gain a random theme song for 10s. This can only occur once every 30s. Recitative: ATK is increased by 60% Aria: Increases all Elemental DMG by 48%. Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by 240.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth, x3 Dead Leyline Branch, x2 Damaged Mask, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x12 Dead Leyline Branch, x8 Damaged Mask, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth, x6 Dead Leyline Leaves, x6 Stained Mask, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x12 Dead Leyline Leaves, x9 Stained Mask, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang, x9 Leyline Sprout, x6 Ominous Mask, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia, x18 Leyline Sprout, x12 Ominous Mask, x45,000 Mora

Is the Widsith any good?

With a strong base ATK for a 4-star, and a Crit DMG substat that increases your Crit DMG by a substantial amount, the Widsith is already a solid stat stick for your offensive Catalyst character. This is even better with the passive, which can increase your attack, Elemental Mastery, or Elemental Damage.

The randomness of the weapon can become a slight hindrance, especially depending on who you put this weapon on. The Elemental Mastery substat for example becomes useless if you’re using this weapon on a main DPS Ningguang. Generally, however, the Widsith is a great weapon. Use it on a Yanfei, Ningguang, or Mona for the best results.