Genshin Impact: Theater Mechanicus Autumnal Resplendence Stage 1 – Show of Force guide

The Theater Mechanicus is in its third day of tower defense challenges, with extra opportunities for more points for you to earn. The Theater Mechanicus returns with changes to the classic gameplay we’ve seen the past two times, meaning you might have some trouble getting all the points you need. We have an easy method of getting 2,500 points with minimal effort.

Theater Mechanicus is a tower defense mode where you place down turrets imbued with certain elements to defend against hordes of enemies. In this mode, the more enemies you defeat, the more points you’ll earn.

Compared to the last Theater Mechanicus, you will not have any lives and there aren’t any specific waves. Instead, you have an unlimited amount of lives and simply must defeat enemies for points. Additionally, there are a set amount of enemies you have to defeat rather than waves to defend against.

Here are the towers you can use for this stage:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fortune Stick mechanic returns to the game as well, granting your turrets certain buffs. However, these are no longer randomly generated, and you can choose which ones you’d like to take from a predetermined list. Here are the buffs we used for this stage:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to win all the rewards for this Theater Mechanicus, you need 2,500 points per course. Each course also has two levels: the Show of Force and Enter the Horde. To earn 2,500 points for Autumnal Resplendence, follow this strategy:

This stage gives you a bunch of towers known as the Tandem Mine. In addition, you have some Cryo and Hydro turrets to inflict Freeze, with Pyro turrets to deal massive damage at the backend. The trick here is to take advantage of the massive damage Tandem Mines provides.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The game will start with this default layout shown above. Remove the Crack Shot towers — we aren’t going to use any of those at all. (The two Pyro turrets and Tandem Mines can stay.) The next step is to head to the enemy spawns up the stairs. Set the tower configuration here like so:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, head back downstairs and set the tower configuration here like so:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This layout allows for you to essentially leave the computer and come back, giving you more than enough points to earn all the rewards possible. If you want to go for a perfect score, you can use Anemo units like Jean or Kazuha to help defeat some of the enemies and throw them into the center of the pit.

You should get all of the 2,500 points you need by following this strategy. After you collect 2,500 points for the Show of Force portion of this course, keep your eyes peeled for the next course.