Genshin Impact: Theater Mechanicus Slumber Spirit’s Bridge Stage 2 – Enter the Horde guide

The Theater Mechanicus is revving up the difficulty in the second stage of the third day of courses. Today’s stage allows enemies to destroy your towers, making it slightly important for you to stay attentive and aware of what’s happening. If you have trouble getting all 2,500 points needed for maximum rewards, follow this guide.

Theater Mechanicus is a tower defense mode where you place down turrets imbued with certain elements to defend against hordes of enemies. In this mode, the more enemies you defeat, the more points you’ll earn.

Compared to the last Theater Mechanicus, you will not have any lives and there aren’t any specific waves. Instead, you have an unlimited amount of lives and simply must defeat enemies for points. Additionally, there are a set amount of enemies you have to defeat rather than waves to defend against.

Here are the towers you can use for this stage:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fortune Stick mechanic returns to the game as well, granting your turrets certain buffs. However, these are no longer randomly generated, and you can choose which ones you’d like to take from a predetermined list. Here are the buffs we used for this stage:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to win all the rewards for this Theater Mechanicus, you need 2,500 points per course. Each course also has two levels: the Show of Force and Enter the Horde. To earn 2,500 points for Autumnal Resplendence, follow this strategy:

This stage is difficult as Ruin Graders will stomp around the course destroying your towers. To circumvent this, we need to take the fortune stick pictured above that refunds us 20 points every time a Tandem Mine explodes. This allows us to replace any turret that has been destroyed and earn enough points to win all the rewards. Head to the enemy spawn up the stairs and place two Tandem Mines on each side like so.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, make the tower configuration downstairs look like so. There will be two Crack Shot towers near the front that you’ll need to dismantle. This should give leave you with four more towers you can build.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you defeat enemies and gain more points, place a Pyro tower up here like so.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll also want to fill in more towers on the bottom floor like so. We’ll place the Crack Shot towers down again as we need more points, and we won’t be able to place down any more Pyro, Cryo, or Hydro towers anyways.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pay close attention to when the Ruin Grader arrives. If he steps on one of your towers, you’ll need to replace it promptly. This strategy was enough to simply place down turrets as they are destroyed and earn max points. If you want a higher score, however, or to increase your chances, you should bring a Cryo and Hydro unit and try to freeze the Ruin Grader, giving your towers more time to burst it down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You should get the 2,500 points you need by following this strategy. After you collect 2,500 points for the Show of Force portion of this course, keep your eyes peeled for the next course.