Genshin Impact – Thundering Pulse – how to get it, Stats and Ascension Materials
The Thundering Pulse is an upcoming Bow in Genshin Impact. The sword is rumored to arrive in Genshin Impact 2.0. It can provide an elemental buff that will stack, increasing damage output for the character who wields it, along with benefits to Critical damage.
This is a five-star Bow that will be obtainable through the Wish system only.
- Rarity – 5 Stars
- ATK – 46 at base level
- Secondary Stat – Crit Damage
- Secondary Stat level – 14.4
- Rule by Thunder -Increasese ATK by 20% and receive the might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem. At stack level 1/2/3. the Mistsplitter’s Emblem provides a 8/16/28% Elemental damage bonus for the character’s Elemental type. The character will obtain 1 stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem in each of the following scenarios. Normal attack deals Elemental damage (stack lasts 5 seconds), casting Elemental Burst (stack lasts 10 seconds), Enery is less than 100% (stack dissappears when Energy is full).
Ascension Materials
To upgrade the Thundering Pulse, you will need the following Materials:
|Level 20
|Narukami’s Wisdom x5, Dismal Prism x5, Firm Arrowhead x3
|Level 40
|Narukami’s Joy x5, Dismal Prism x18, Firm Arrowhead x12
|Level 50
|Narukami’s Joy x9, Crystal Prism x9, Sharp Arrowhead x9
|Level 60
|Narukami’s Affection x5, Crystal Prism x18, Sharp Arrowhead x14
|Level 70
|Narukami’s Affection x9, Polarizing Prism x14, Weathered Arrowhead x9
|Level 80
|Narukami’s Valor x6, Polarizing Prism x27, Weathered Arrowhead x18