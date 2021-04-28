Genshin Impact – To the Stars Once More web event guide

There is a new web event in Genshin Impact to celebrate the release of update 1.5. To the Stars Once More is being run by the Adventurer’s Guild, and they want all adventurers to take part.

This is a web event, not an in-game event, so be sure you read the details below carefully about how to take part.

To the Stars Once More start and end date

The event will begin on April 28 at UTC+8 and gifting drawing will end after May 20.

Eligibility

Eligibility is split into two different groups, Returning Adventurers, and Active Adventurers.

Returning Adventurers

Must meet the following criteria as of the end of the Version 1.5 update maintenance:

1. Adventure Rank 10 or above

2. At least 14 days since last game login

3. The last time that the player activated the “Stellar Reunion” event was over 45 days ago (not including the day of activation)

Note: “Stellar Reunion” — An in-game event that Returning Adventurers can take part in. Take part to receive rewards including Primogems ×500, Fragile Resin ×3, and the 4-star sword Prototype Rancour.

Active Adventurers

Adventurers at Adventure Rank 10 or above who are not Returning Adventurers.

How to take part in the event

If you play on PC or Mobile, then click this link to take part. Once you have accessed the event page, please log in using your miHoYo account and select the appropriate server and corresponding character in order to ensure that you will be able to receive and claim your event rewards.

PS4 and PS5 players can get access from the event mail in the Paimon Menu, Mail. To ensure that you are able to easily access the event, please do not delete the event mail.

During the event period, Travelers who were not yet at Adventure Rank 10 or above at the beginning of the event will receive the event mail upon reaching Adventure Rank 10.

Event details

During the event period, all adventurers can complete tasks to claim Exploration Energy and obtain Exploration Gift Vouchers accordingly. Use vouchers in the Gift Draw to win rewards including Primogems, Genshin Impact merch, Hero’s Wit, and more.

How Exploration Gift Vouchers work

When Exploration Energy reaches certain amounts, you can claim the corresponding Exploration Gift Vouchers. Before May 20, 2021, 23:59 (UTC+8), go to the Get Gift Voucher page to claim Exploration Gift Vouchers based on your Exploration Energy. There is a limit to the number of Exploration Gift Vouchers that can be claimed, and there may be an excess of Exploration Energy after you have claimed all vouchers.

Each Exploration Gift Voucher consumed allows you to collect 1 reward. Before May 20, 23:59 (UTC+8), go to the Gift Draw page and use vouchers to draw gifts. As well as in-game items including Primogems and Hero’s Wit, there is also the chance to win Genshin Impact merchandise.

Gifts are drawn in real-time. You can view the possible rewards by clicking the Prize Preview button on the Gift Draw page.

Physical prizes will need to be mailed to the winner, so be sure you read the full details on the event page around giving your address very carefully.