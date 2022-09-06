Genshin Impact Version 3.0: How to clear Floor 9 of the Spiral Abyss – tips and tricks

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 brought players to the brand new region of Sumeru. But besides the new continent, players have experienced a bounty of new enemies, mechanics, and characters to try out. With such a radical change, HoYoverse has finally changed things up for Floors 9 and 10 of the Spiral Abyss, with 11 and 12 changing like normal.

Each Spiral Abyss update grants a unique buff to help you out in your battles. This update is the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon: Efflorescent Moon. This buff has the following effect:

“After characters deal DMG to opponents with a Dendro Core (including Burgeon and Hyperbloom), their ATK will be increased by 15% for 8 seconds. This effect can stack up to 4 times and be triggered once every 0.1s.”

Characters to consider

The buff for the Spiral Abyss greatly buffs the brand-new Dendro element. The Dendro element is a shiny new addition to Genshin Impact, the seventh element that opens up a whole new bag of synergies and team compositions. Floors 9 and 10 are your floors to experiment with potential team-building synergies. While Dendro teams are still being tested and experimented on, here are some characters that you should consider bringing on your Spiral Abyss journey.

Dendro Traveler: The Dendro Traveler is one of the best Dendro units in the game right now. While there aren’t many Dendro units in the game, Dendro Traveler is currently the best way to trigger reactions that benefit from the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon. On the flip side, you might want to use Tighnari. However, he does not do well with Hydro units that create Dendro cores.

Venti, Sucrose, Kazuha: Venti will easily clear Floors 9 and 10, as these floors consist of common enemies that can easily be picked up by his crowd-control ultimate. Consider pairing him with units that synergize with freeze comps, like Ganyu, Mona, Ayaka, or Diona. If you do not have Venti, Sucrose and Kazuha will also serve you well.

Venti will easily clear Floors 9 and 10, as these floors consist of common enemies that can easily be picked up by his crowd-control ultimate. Consider pairing him with units that synergize with freeze comps, like

Floor 9: Chamber 1

In the first half, you will fight waves of Fungi and Slimes. These monsters will spawn parallel to each other on opposite sides of the arena. You have an exceedingly long time to get 3 stars, so it’s recommended to head to one side and defeat each enemy in waves. These enemies won’t group easily, but are low in HP and should die to raw damage.

In the second half, there will be fifteen Eremites that you’ll defeat. They will spawn in three waves of five enemies each. You can see in the image above that three Eremites will spawn together. If you are having trouble defeating these enemies, you can head to the line of three enemies and the other Eremites will walk toward you. Bringing a CC unit like Sucrose, Kazuha, and Venti will help greatly.

Floor 9: Chamber 2

In the first half, you will have to fight four waves of Hilichurls and Mitachurls. These enemies are weak and should go down pretty easily, but if you’re having trouble, it’s recommended to deal with the Hilichurls first. The Mitachurls of each wave will naturally run towards you.

In the second half, you will fight two waves of enemies. The first wave consists of a Dendro Samachurl and some slimes. Be sure to defeat the Dendro Samachurl first before it can spawn too many vines. After defeating this wave, you will have to defeat two Hydro Abyss Mages. If you have trouble bursting down their Hydro shields, be sure to bring a Cryo unit to ease the process.

Floor 9: Chamber 3

In the first half, you will have to fight an array of Fungi and Shrooms. Be aware that the Winged Dendroshroom that you fight in the first wave can fly above, making it difficult for you to hit it. Bring a unit that can strike it from the ground, such as any Bow character or a strong Catalyst character like Yae Miko. Otherwise, this half should not give you much trouble.

In the second half, you will fight three enemies: an Eremite Sunfrost, Eremite Daythunder, and Eremite Linebreaker. These enemies are a little tankier than most of the other enemies on this floor, but they can still be displaced through crowd control abilities. Therefore, be sure to bring crowd-control characters like Sucrose, Kazuha, or Sucrose.