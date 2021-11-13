Genshin Impact: Whiteblind – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials
A defensive weapon.
Whiteblind is a 4-star Claymore available to all players. While there is no special unlock requirement, obtaining the actual weapon itself will require some grinding. The sword needs a Northlander Claymore Billet, only available through weekly boss drops or as quest/exploration rewards.
Once you obtain a Northlander Claymore Billet, you can use it to forge either the Whiteblind or Prototype Archaic. The Whiteblind is another niche free-to-play weapon but works well with Claymore characters who scale off of Defense.
Whiteblind’s Stats
- Rarity: 4-star
- ATK: 42 – 510
- Secondary Stat: DEF%
- Secondary Stat Levels: 11.3% – 51.7%
- Passive: Infusion Blade: On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK and DEF by 6% for 6s. Max 4 stacks (24% total). Can only occur once every 0.5s.
Ascension Materials
|Level 20
|x3 Luminous Sands from Guyun, x3 Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife, x2 Treasure Hoarder Insignia x5,000 Mora
|Level 40
|x3 Lustrous Sands from Guyun, x12 Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife, x8 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x15,000 Mora
|Level 50
|x6 Lustrous Sands from Guyun, x6 Agent’s Sacrificial Knife, x6 Silver Raven Insignia, x20,000 Mora
|Level 60
|x3 Relic from Guyun, x12 Agent’s Sacrificial Mask, x9 Silver Raven Insignia, x30,000 Mora
|Level 70
|x6 Relic from Guyun, x9 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife, x6 Golden Raven Insignia, x35,000 Mora
|Level 80
|x4 Divine Body from Guyun, x18 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife, x12 Golden Raven Insignia, x45,000 Mora
Is the Whiteblind any good?
Whiteblind is a weapon that works for Claymore characters who scale off of DEF. In particular, these are two characters. Noelle at Constellation 6 converts 50% of her DEF into ATK, allowing her to work as a main DPS character. Noelle can therefore use the Whiteblind to increase her damage output as a free-to-play alternative to the Serpent Spine.
The upcoming Arataki Itto functions similarly, dealing more damage based on the amount of DEF he builds. Whiteblind will likely be a great free-to-play option for him as a result.