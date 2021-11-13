Genshin Impact: Whiteblind – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

Whiteblind is a 4-star Claymore available to all players. While there is no special unlock requirement, obtaining the actual weapon itself will require some grinding. The sword needs a Northlander Claymore Billet, only available through weekly boss drops or as quest/exploration rewards.

Once you obtain a Northlander Claymore Billet, you can use it to forge either the Whiteblind or Prototype Archaic. The Whiteblind is another niche free-to-play weapon but works well with Claymore characters who scale off of Defense.

Whiteblind’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 – 510

Secondary Stat: DEF%

Secondary Stat Levels: 11.3% – 51.7%

Passive: Infusion Blade: On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK and DEF by 6% for 6s. Max 4 stacks (24% total). Can only occur once every 0.5s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Luminous Sands from Guyun, x3 Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife, x2 Treasure Hoarder Insignia x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Lustrous Sands from Guyun, x12 Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife, x8 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Lustrous Sands from Guyun, x6 Agent’s Sacrificial Knife, x6 Silver Raven Insignia, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Relic from Guyun, x12 Agent’s Sacrificial Mask, x9 Silver Raven Insignia, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Relic from Guyun, x9 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife, x6 Golden Raven Insignia, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Divine Body from Guyun, x18 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife, x12 Golden Raven Insignia, x45,000 Mora

Is the Whiteblind any good?

Whiteblind is a weapon that works for Claymore characters who scale off of DEF. In particular, these are two characters. Noelle at Constellation 6 converts 50% of her DEF into ATK, allowing her to work as a main DPS character. Noelle can therefore use the Whiteblind to increase her damage output as a free-to-play alternative to the Serpent Spine.

The upcoming Arataki Itto functions similarly, dealing more damage based on the amount of DEF he builds. Whiteblind will likely be a great free-to-play option for him as a result.